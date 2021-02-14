EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — As the state championships approach, Maryville senior Keiren Watkins continues to add to his impressive resume. The Spoofhound 195-pounder already has a Midland Empire Conference title, and on Saturday, he added the Class 2 District 8 championship.
Watkins faced the same opponent for the district championship that he knocked off for the MEC crown — it was the fourth time in total that Watkins has faced Cameron’s Keegan Reynolds this season. Reynolds beat Watkins the first time they saw each other, but Watkins’ win on Saturday gave him the edge in the last three matchups.
“They say it is hard to beat a good wrestler twice, and they aren’t lying when they say that,” Watkins said.
Saturday’s match for the district title was the most entertaining of the series so far with the two wrestlers locking up in the first period and Reynolds getting the upper hand and scoring a takedown and back points for a 4-0 lead. The lead was 4-1 after the first period.
“I knew if I got him there again, I wasn’t going to make a mistake that time,” Watkins said.
Reynolds added an escape to open second period and got in quickly on another takedown to go ahead 7-1.
Watkins came back with an escape and his first takedown to end the second period and close the margin to 7-4. The third period began with a Watkins escape to make it 7-5, but he still needed something big to turn complete the comeback.
“He caught me off guard and I bounced back quick and started catching up points-wise, but really my superior conditioning paid off,” Watkins said. “I wore him down, and I kept going, eventually I just caught him in a bad position and took him straight to his back.”
‘Something big’ came when the two wrestlers locked up again and this time, it was Watkins who overpowered his opponent. The Spoofhound senior stuck Reynolds immediately to his back.
Back points would have given him the victory anyway, but Watkins ended the match in style as the official slapped the floor for the pin.
Watkins has had an unique season after tearing his ACL in the fall and wrestling with full-leg brace to protect it, but now the No. 5 ranked Class 2 wrestler is heading to sectionals as a favorite to advance into the state tournament and seems poised to make some noise when he gets there.
“Because of my knee, I’ve had to alter the way I wrestle and put up with a lot of pain, swelling and injury,” Watkins said. “I’ve had to see how tough I am and how much grit I have.”
Watkins won’t be alone at sectionals in two weeks either. The Spoofhounds are sending five wrestlers to the tournament after Kort Watkins was second in the district, Drew Spire and Zeke Adamson were each third and Erich McEwen was fourth.
“To see some of these younger guys come out out, wrestle their hearts out, show what Maryville wrestling is like and carrying on the tradition of working hard and being good teammates — I am just really excited for them, even more than myself,” Keiren Watkins said.
Kort Watkins earned a pin in the semifinals over Benton’s Kevin Machado to secure his sectional spot and a championship match with Camron’s Camren Hedgpeth. Hedgpeth earned the pin in the finals, but the Maryville sophomore still advanced out of districts for the first time.
“It means a lot,” Kort Watkins said. “My freshman year, I lost in the bubble match to place and go to state. To be able to bounce back, come and place here to move on to sectionals, and then hopefully move on to state like we all want to — it feels pretty good.”
Adamson bounced back from losing his first match of the day to pin two-straight opponents in less than a minute with Benton’s Colton Davis going down in 46 seconds and Lafayette’s Zach Pribble losing in just 30 seconds.
Adamson’s aggressive style for a 220-pounder has become a mainstay for the Spoofhounds and he hopes to ride it to more success at sectionals.
“I’m proud of it,” Adamson said of his aggressive style. “It has been a little awkward trying to work through all my problems with with confidence and stuff. I just have to try and get myself to stop thinking and go at it.”
Spire also responded from a tough semifinal loss, where he led Cameron’s Kolby Robinson before being pinned, with a 48-second pin of Benton’s Alan McCoy in the third-place match.
“You can lose one match, but you you got to bounce back,” Spire said. “You can’t just give up. You won’t get anywhere if you do that.”
For McEwen, he continues his first season in the sport with a trip to sectionals. McEwen had the tall task of one of the state’s best in the first round with eventual district champion Jay Greiner of Lafayette. Greiner earned the win, pushing McEwen to within one match of his season ending, but the freshman responded by pinning Benton’s Diego Barron in the first-period.
McEwen lost the third-place match to Excelsior Springs’ JB Prestia, but still had his spot secured for two weeks from now back in Excelsior Springs.
“It feels awesome because it is my first year,” McEwen said. “It feels awesome to be able to make it in there, go to sectionals and try my hardest.”
Four Spoofhounds had their seasons end at districts, but coach Dallas Barrett liked the effort he saw from sophomore Maven Vette, and freshmen Aikley Nicholson, Tanner Turner and Tucker Turner.
“Some of our wrestlers wrestled really great and just came up short,” Barrett said. “I think Maven Vette probably wrestled his best match of the season in his bubble match and just really proud of him especially.”