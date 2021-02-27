EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo — The state wrestling tournament has always been an exclusive stage, but with the event being scaled back in 2021, making it to the biggest tournament a Missouri high school wrestler can make it to was even more difficult.
With each class’s state tournament only scheduled for one day, MSHSAA limited the number of stat qualifiers in each weight class to 12 — meaning just three from each sectional. Despite the odds shrinking, the Spoofhounds were able two qualify two wrestlers for state with senior Keiren Watkins and junior Drew Spire.
“Third time at state is the charm hopefully,” 3-time state qualifier Watkins said. “It feels great to be going back, especially with all we’ve been through this season. … I knew it was going to make it tougher to get to state, but me and Drew Spire overcame regardless.”
Spire’s odds appeared even bleaker entering the tournament as he finished third in the district tournament two weeks ago. In order to qualify for state, Spire would need to pull a few upsets and he got started right away.
In the quarterfinals, Spire picked up a pin over District 17 No. 2 seed Holland Graves of Oak Grove.
Spire dropped his semifinal match to eventual sectional champion Damon Ashworth of Excelsior Springs, but bounced back by pinning Chillicothe’s Gauge Chenet to get within one match of the state tournament.
Standing in Spire’s way was an opponent that he was all too familiar with in Cameron senior Kolby Robinson. Spire was 0-for-3 this season against Robinson including a pair of pins and losses in the MEC and district tournaments.
Spire needed a new game plan if he was going to defeat Robinson and the coaching staff provided it.
“We lost to him three times this year and we knew what happened each time, so we formulated a little bit of a different game plan for this one and it worked out pretty good,” Maryville coach Dallas Barrett said.
The Spoofhound junior was going to take advantage of his speed and stamina against the Cameron senior. Cameron’s wrestlers are traditionally more conservative and don’t push the tempo, so Spire’s plan was to get Robinson out of his comfort zone.
“I knew I had to bring it to him, if I didn’t bring it to him, he was going to bring it to me,” Spire said. “I had to beat him to the fight.”
Robinson got the match’s first takedown, but then the strategy began to go into effect. Spire scored a reversal, immediately let Robinson up and then took him down again for a 4-3 lead after the first period.
Spire let Robinson to his feet again to begin the second period which tied the score at 4-4. He immediately took him down again, let him up and took him down once more to go in front 8-5.
“I’ve been talking to my coaches ever since I lost to him the first time,” Spire said. “We came out today and I decided I wasn’t going to lose. My strategy was to stay on my feet and don’t go under him and don’t let him under me."
Robinson finally broke the momentum with a takedown to knot the match at 8-8, but Spire finished the second period with a reversal at the whistle for a 10-8 lead.
Unsurprisingly, Spire chose neutral to begin the third, but Robinson scored a takedown to tie the match. Spire got out and quickly forced an overwhelmed Robinson into a stalling call — his second of the match to go back ahead.
“He wore the other kid down, got some good stuff in there, and it worked out pretty well for him,” Barrett said.
The match ended with Spire picking up a pin after another takedown. The junior immediately went to hug his coaches following the victory and thank them for the game plan.
“My adrenaline just pumped,” Spire said. “It was the best thing in the world. I have wanted to beat that kid since the first time I lost to him, and when I did it, I couldn’t help but thank my coaches and teammates for helping me all year long.”
The coaches were just as thankful for Spire’s effort.
“When someone beats you three times, that is in your head and you are demoralized by it. To come back and beat him here when it really matters most, I’m just ecstatic for him,” Barrett said.
Watkins began his day with a pin as well, sticking Chillicothe’s Keegan Reynolds in just 13 seconds.
His second match took a bit longer as Beau Garrett of Moberly avoided getting too close to Watkins for a majority of the match, but also avoided any stalling calls. The defensive style led to a 1-1 tie to force overtime. Watkins came up with a big takedown in the overtime to win the semifinal match and earn his spot in state.
“I stayed calm and just wrestled my match,” Watkins said. “I knew what I was doing and I was confident I was going to win. I just kept doing my thing and came out on top."
Watkins faced returning state runner-up Jake Evinger of Odessa in the finals and wrestled well until Evinger was able to lock up a cradle and pin the Spoofhound. Watkins learned plenty of lessons though for if the two wrestlers meet again in two weeks.
“Obviously he is a really, really great athlete,” Watkins said. “He got second place at state last year and I knew it was going to be a tough match. I am disappointed obviously, but the only thing I can do now is work on the things I need to fix and do better — just keep going, persevering and pushing through.”
Zeke Adamson, Kort Watkins and Erich McEwen each saw their seasons end in sectionals, but Kort Watkins and Adamson each earned a win in sectionals, and all three are slated to return next season.
“This is all the studs now,” Barrett said. “There are no easy matches, They are all tough. For those guys to come in and get some wins is great — good experience. Zeke’s improvement from last year has been phenomenal. He is looking really good. I’m really looking forward to him next year. Same with Kort and everyone else. There were good things all around.”
Spire and Keiren Watkins will compete in March 11th’s Class 2 State Championships in Independence.