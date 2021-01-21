MARYVILLE, Mo. — Not much has been able to slow Keiren Watkins down this season, not even a torn ACL.
The senior Spoofhound wrestler tore the ligament in his knee playing rugby this fall. At first, it seemed like his wrestling season would be over, but 195-pounder had other ideas.
“Obviously no doctor is going tell you it's a good idea do something like wrestle on a torn ACL for liability reasons,” Watkins said. “At first, I was really upset when I heard the news that I hurt my knee and wasn't going to be able to wrestle, but I was bound and determined to do anything I could to make something out of this season.
“I've just been pushing through the pain and doing what I can.”
Watkins has gotten off to a tremendous start to the season despite wearing a large brace on his leg. That hot start continued on Thursday in the Spoofhounds' first home action of the season.
Watkins gave up an early takedown against Lawson's Garrett Pair, but quickly recovered for a pin. After picking up a forfeit win against Trenton, he made quick work of Maysville's Blayke Kolb with a first-period fall.
“I haven't been able to practice all week, (my knee) swelled up really bad on me this week so I wasn't able to practice so I came out a little slow and flat-footed, but once I got back into it, got moving and started wrestling my match, I came back and showed everybody who the better wrestler was,” Watkins said.
Watkins and the rest of the Spoofhounds now shift their attention to the the MEC Championships on Saturday at Benton where Watkins will look for the second conference title of his career.
“My biggest competition in our conference is Keegan Reynolds from Cameron,” Watkins said. “Earlier this season he beat me, 3-1, in a quad, and just this last weekend in Plattsburg, I beat him in the finals match, 6-1. He is really my only competition in the MEC Tournament so I am looking forward to seeing him again and getting some good wrestling in.”
While Watkins is the only senior for the Spoofhounds, the veteran says he has seen plenty of positives from the younger wrestlers coming into the program. Freshman Aikley Nicholson has seen plenty of varsity action at 172 pounds with senior Connor Weiss sidelined, and the freshman provided a highlight with a pin against Lawson.
Freshman Erich McEwen also had a big match against Lawson as he fell behind early, but rallied with a pin which allowed him to let loose some emotion following the match.
“The two who have probably stood out the most to me are Aikley and Erich,” Watkins said. “Those boys, they come in and practice hard every day. They may not be the most knowledgeable, the most skilled, or the most athletic, but those boys work really hard every day. … I'm really happy for those guys to get satisfying wins.”
Also against Lawson, Maryville sophomore Katie Weiss earned a pin in her only match of the day. Junior Keelie Strating was pinned in a back-and-fourth match with Trenton in her only opportunity.
Against Trenton, sophomore heavyweight Kort Watkins provided the highlight with a pin to make him 2-0 on the day with pins against Lawson and Trenton.
Keiren's 'little' brother bumped up to heavyweight this year and is small for the weight class, but has been using his speed to his advantage in these early-season matches.
“I was a little nervous coming into the season — thinking I was going to get crushed because they are so much bigger than me — but I was able to adapt to the way they wrestle and find my way through it,” Kort Watkins said.
Against Maysville, Drew Spire let out a bit of frustration as his matches against Lawson and Trenton were hard-fought losses, but he was able to dominate his Wolverine opponent and earned a pin to cap his night.
The Spoofhounds finished 0-3 on the night with forfeits deciding each of the duels.
“They are evolving,” Maryville coach Dallas Barrett said of his freshman group. “They are starting to show more than just the green, freshman things. There are a lot of good things that they are starting to do much more often during matches. Having those close, contested matches are exactly what they need going into this portion of the season.”
The MEC Championships will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m., at Benton's Springer Gymnasium in St. Joseph.