INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Add another state medalist to hall-of-fame coach Joe Drake’s count at Maryville.
The Spoofhound legend is no longer coaching at Maryville, but he remains a sounding board for wrestlers in the program. Maryville senior Keiren Watkins went to Drake for his advice when his wrestling career appeared to be over.
Watkins tore his ACL playing rugby in the fall and doctors told him that he should not wrestle on his injured knee. Drake’s advice differed.
“Coach Joe Drake has probably done more for wrestling in the state of Missouri than anyone here with us tonight,” Watkins said. “I just have a lot of respect for him. He encouraged me to stick it out and give the season a chance despite the odds. I’m grateful that I had him to seek his guidance.”
The advice was simple.
“I said, for the most part, the damage is done — you can’t hurt it anymore,” Drake said. “Wrestling on it is not a problem because you aren’t going to make it any worse. The problem is pain tolerance.
“I said, you might go along and it is never ever going to bother you, but then you are going to tweak it and it will hurt like hell. But then you are right back into it. As long as you can tolerate the pain, you will have no problem.”
Pain tolerance and mental toughness proved to be no issue for Watkins, who didn’t just compete on the injured knee — he excelled. Watkins went into the 2021 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships with a 37-4 record.
“If I’m being honest, the moments when I didn’t ‘hurt like hell’ were few and far between,” Watkins said.
Once at state, he out-performed that stellar regular season. The senior finished fourth at 195 pounds — the highest finish by a Spoofhound since Matt Twaddle was third in 2017.
“This was the end goal,” Watkins said. “This was where I wanted to be. Accomplishing my No. 1 and hardest goal. It is just indescribable.”
The bracket did Watkins no favors in the opening round as he drew fourth-ranked and 2020 state runner-up Trevor Campbell from Harrisonville.
“We told him from the get-go, they are picking you to lose this so you are the underdog,” Maryville coach Dallas Barrett said.
The match was tied after the first period, and Campbell went in front 6-5 after two. Watkins’ toughness shone through in the third period though.
The match was even at 7-7 as the seconds ticked away in the third. Watkins struck with 10 seconds left — finishing a takedown for a 9-7 victory.
“The odds were definitely stacked against me,” Watkins said. “He is a great wrestler, but it was just my day to shine.”
Next up was Sectional 1 champion Troy Harris of Central-Park Hills. Watkins wrestled a very aggressive match against Harris and was rewarded with a 4-1 lead after one period.
The scores kept rolling in for Watkins, who cruised to a 16-6 major decision.
St. Charles’ Trey Ward — the eventual state champion — proved to finally be able to match the Maryville wrestler’s aggressiveness in the semifinals and after a first-period takedown was able to turn Watkins to his back and earn the pin.
In the third-place match, Watkins met a familiar opponent with Odessa’s Jake Evinger, who topped him in the finals of the sectional tournament. Evinger struck with a big move in the first period and jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one.
After Watkins opened the second with a takedown, he went for a risky move to try and get Evinger to his back. It didn’t work as the Odessa wrestler came out on top and pinned Watkins.
“Every time that I go out on the mat, I always push myself to the limits,” Watkins.
In a sport that sees a lot of tears after a wrestler’s final match, both Watkins and Evinger rose to their feet smiling and gave each other a big hug.
Watkins finishes his Spoofhound career with his best season and place among the state’s elite on the podium.
“He has earned everything with what he has put into it through the year and offseason, everything he has had to go through with his leg,” Barrett said. “Everything he has done is just unbelievable
He hopes that he can be just a part of building back up the wrestling tradition at Maryville.
“I just have a love for wrestling and for Maryville and for our program,” Watkins said. “I’m willing to put in the time and the work, and hopefully someday it will be one of the powerhouses in the state.”
One of those wrestlers responsible for continuing that growth next year will be Drew Spire. The Spoofhound junior finished just off the podium after losing in the consolation semifinals.
“I got a lot of work to do,” Spire said. “I’ve already talked to coaches about the offseason. I’ll put a lot of work in and hopefully be back next year to get a medal.”
Spire’s day began with a loss to eventual fourth-place finisher Alex Tesreau of Helias Catholic. The 160 pounder quickly responded against Monett’s Corbin McCully.
Spire built a 2-0 lead in the second period with a turn and ride out. He finished off the Monett wrestler in the third period with a takedown and pin.
Westmister Christian Academy’s Kirk Briden denied Spire a medal with a pin in the consolation semifinals.
“I wrestled slow all day,” Spire said. “Any other given day, it could have gone either way, but I fell short in two matches. It is what it is. It is a big deal to be here, especially with only 12 instead of 16.”
Spire feels ready for a big year next season after seeing how he fared against top competition at state and in sectionals. Both of Spire’s losses at state came to eventual medalists and the top two placers in Maryville’s sectional were the two finalists with Excelsior Springs’ Damon Ashworth and Odessa’s Gavin Gross. All four of those wrestlers are seniors.
“Competition is good,” Spire said. “It builds character.”