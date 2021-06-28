KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Briley Watkins and Ashlyn Alexander were not ready to be done with competitive softball after graduating from Maryville High School. The duo turned to one of the teams that they started their careers with to finish it.
Watkins was the first to commit to playing for the Trojanettes softball program this summer. The 4-year starter at Maryville had played for the Maitland-based program when she was younger, but wanted the chance to play again before hanging up her cleats.
“I've played travel ball for most of my life,” Watkins said. “This was the first team that Ash and I started on, so just to end with them has been a really cool experience.”
She didn't want to be the only Maryville player on the team though and began a campaign to enlist fellow 4-year starter Ashlyn Alexander.
“It was like a message every other day,” Watkins said. “... I feel like she really wanted to be on it, she just needed a little push.”
Watkins says in the end, Alexander didn't require much convincing, and the pitcher and first baseman joined the team that she had also been a part of when she was younger.
“High school felt kind of like — I didn't think it should be the end,” Alexander said. “So when Briley called me up saying, 'Hey, join Trojanettes.' It took a couple tries, but I finally said I'd try it. She is the main reason I’m on this team.”
The Trojanettes have already had a busy summer with long-time coach David Carroll at the helm. They were coming off a tournament win their last time out and went into this weekend's 'Sliding into Summer' tournament looking to make it two-straight.
“It is a lot of fun,” Watkins said. “They've really just let us become 'family' very quickly. I know most of the girls here anyway so it was just a really fun experience to be able to play with them again.”
Saturday's action included a pair of pool-play games where the Trojanettes went 2-0.
The opening game was a pitchers' duel through three innings with Lathrop's Kiah Huitt throwing three perfect frames for the Trojanettes. Texas Glory, out of Raymore, Missouri, led off the fourth inning with an error and single and eventually pushed across one run.
With the timing rules in USSSA fastpitch, the Trojanettes needed a quick turnaround to get the win. They answered in the bottom of the fourth. Savannah's Taijha Lyle tied the game with a 1-out single.
Watkins came to the plate next and drove a 1-2 pitch into left field for the go-ahead single. Alexander came up next and cranked a 3-run home run to left field.
Huitt made the lead hold up — finishing with five innings pitched, two hits, five strikeouts and no walks.
The Trojanettes rolled in their second game with a 13-1 win over KC Force. Columbia's Emma Henley earned the win on the mound while Maysville's Ashley Brown, Huitt and Lyle each had two hits. Watkins and Alexander each had a hit.
After a bye to start bracket-play, the Trojanettes faced Texas Glory in a rematch for the semifinals. Alexander got the start in the pitching circle. Texas Glory scored one in the first, but Alexander stranded a pair of runners.
Alexander had the go-ahead single in the bottom of the first as the Trojanettes took a 3-1 lead.
Texas Glory tied the game at 3-3 in the second inning and took a 4-3 lead in the third.
In the bottom of the third, Maysville's Ashton Willis hit a lead-off double and was driven home by Brown.
The score stayed tied as the time expired on the game, so Worth County's Braidy Hunt's steal of home on a delayed steal as Maysville's Sadie Smith stole second and drew the throw, delivered the 5-4 walk-off victory.
In the finals, the Trojanettes faced the Fireballers from Hiawatha, Kansas. It was another big first inning for the group from Maitland with three runs.
Kearney's Maddyx Kirkland, Lathrop's Avery Clay and Alexander each finished the game with two hits. Huitt pitched the team to a 7-2 win — throwing five innings with four hits, four strikeouts and no walks.
“It is a lot of fun,” Alexander said. “We are a really good team. We work hard and we try hard. I think it really pays off.”
The Trojanettes will look to win another tournament when they head to the 'Softball Hair Don't Care Clash' in Lake Ozark on July 9-11.