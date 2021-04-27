KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Pius X continued its dominance over Maryville and in the process locked up at least a share of the Midland Empire Conference soccer crown.
The Warriors, ranked No. 13 in Class 3 by the Missouri Soccer Coaches, picked up a 5-0 victory over Maryville on Tuesday afternoon at Wogan Stadium in Kansas City.
The victory was the seventh in a row in the series for the two rivals including four straight playoff games in 2015-2018. Dating back to 2010, Maryville is 1-10 against St. Pius X.
“It is always tough playing Pius,” Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said. “They have won eight district titles in a row. They are a good team and we knew it would be a tough game.”
For a good portion of the game the Spoofhounds (9-3, 2-1 MEC) were never out of the game, but the Warriors had clear control.
Pius, which had lost three of four heading into the game, struck first in the game by scoring in the 11th minute. Katie Bohr took a shot from about 30 yards out and the ball kept carrying in the winds that were gusting up to 15 miles per hour and sailed above goalkeeper Abby Swink’s outstretched arms and into the net.
There were only three more shots on goal the rest of the first half — only one by the Spoofhounds.
In the 28th minute, sophomore Kennedy Kurz got a shot on goal, but her attempt was deflected by Pius goalkeeper Anna Gavin and then the defense cleared it.
Swink made a big save late in the first half, turning back an attack by Pius and deflecting it.
Pius continued to pepper Swink with shots but she turned back four in the first eight minutes
Maryville’s second and penultimate shot on goal came in the 57th minute. Junior Arianne Skidmore sent a shot across the goalie box – passed the reach of Gavin – and rolled toward an open goal. Instead, it rolled just to the right of the post and out of bounds.
Pius scored twice in the next six minutes and all but ended the game. Lauren Vogt out ran a defender and sent a shot past a diving Swink in the 58th minute.
Down 2-0, Maryville made a switch and put in a lot of JV players into the contest to give the starters some rest.
“We had a lot of games in the last week and half,” Tolson said. “To play 80 minutes four times in seven days is a little too much. We are trying to take care of them. They got three on us really quick; 5-0 makes it look worse than it was but they played well and much better than we did. Credit to them.”
Pius (10-5, 5-0) got a goal from Megan Giffin, who outran two Maryville defenders and then beat Swink with a shot in the 64th minute.
The Warriors then scored twice in the final two minutes, first getting a goal from Bri Witthar in the 78th and then Macy Wilderson in the 79th.
Maryville were outshot 11-2 in the second half. The only other shot for the Spoofhounds came on a corner kick in the 62nd minute – at the time trailing 2-0 – but the shot was knocked around inside the goalie box and cleared.
“We need to figure out we are doing well and playing teams that aren’t as good and we are winning 8-0 or 6-0 and take some of the things into games like this,” Tolson said. “We got to pass better against good teams that put pressure on us. There weren’t many two or three passes in a row. We would win the ball back and have a long ball or lose it on a bad pass. We didn’t keep possession and it felt like they had the ball the whole game. And we were playing defense the whole game because our passing wasn’t great.”
Maryville looks to bounce back from its second straight loss on Thursday playing at Benton – a team that is 1-19 against Maryville since 2009.