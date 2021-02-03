MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ben Walker’s senior year of football began in disastrous fashion.
The quarterback brought his Spoofhound to Warrensburg for the Kickoff Classic with Blair Oaks. Unfortunately much of his team wasn’t able to come with him due to being in quarantine, and the Spoofhounds couldn’t compete with a full-strength Falcon team.
The day got worse late in the first half when Walker attempted to punt the ball, but was tackled on the play and tore his ACL. The play ended Walker’s playing career, but on Wednesday morning, he signed on to make a return trip to Warrensburg, this time fulfilling a life-long dream of becoming a college quarterback.
“It really felt like home,” Walker said. “I really liked the atmosphere, and all of the guys were really welcoming. It just felt like a good fit.”
Maryville’s wing-T offense has always been built around its running game with its running backs, but coach Matt Webb was planning on evolving the offense this season because of the unique skill-set and experience that Walker brought to the team.
“Ben is very much of a dual-threat quarterback,” Webb said. “… He can make all the throws and very much has the arm talent. And his legs — we were going to utilize his legs a lot this year.”
Webb says that skill set makes him a great fit at the next level and especially in Central Missouri’s offensive scheme.
“At quarterback, it has to be such a right fit at the next level,” Webb said. “What Ben does well is a lot what UCM was looking for in their quarterback. … I’m just really excited that he found the right fit.”
Walker is excited about the style of offense that Mule coach Jim Svoboda runs.
“Coming from high school, we run the wing-T and there is nothing wrong with that — it is super successful — but just knowing that I will have the ball in my hands, and I will be able to change a game; it is really exciting,” Walker said. “I am really looking forward to it.”
Svoboda was the Northwest Missouri State offensive coordinator from 1994-2003, and built up a strong relationship with Walker and his family through the recruiting process.
“Coach ‘Boda and my family are really tight and the bond we have is something special,” Walker said. “‘Boda was here at Northwest and my parents knew ‘Boda, so he has always been pretty kind to me.”
Walker has finished his physical therapy of his knee and says he is progressing on schedule. An athlete his entire life, Walker has missed being on the field of competition since his injury. He is excited to get to Warrensburg and experience that rush again.
“I kind of got my senior year taken away from me, so I have really been looking forward to getting back on the field, getting back into the gym and just competing, honestly,” Walker said. “It has been a long time since I have competed and I’ve been playing sports my whole life. I’m really looking forward to getting with the guys, and lifting and working out. I’m especially excited for those Saturdays.”