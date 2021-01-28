CAMERON, Mo. — According to the seedings of the Cameron Tournament, top-seeded Maryville simply took care of business with a 54-41 victory on Thursday night against fourth-seeded Cameron, but the Dragons are not your typical four seed.
Cameron (14-3) entered Thursday with just two losses this season and has been ranked above Maryville (13-1) in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Poll all season long.
“Such a big momentum builder for us,” Maryville assistant coach Kelly Obley said. “We hadn't played in like a week or something. To come back and play a conference and district opponent on their floor and win to get into the championship game just gets us one step closer to our goal.”
It is Maryville's ninth-straight win over the Dragons.
Cameron came out of the gates strong behind five quick points from future Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Laini Joseph. A Joseph bucket put the Dragons up 7-2.
“Stop No. 5 (Joseph),” Maryville senior Emily Cassavaugh said on the key for the game. “She is a good player, and we had to stop her in order to take that dub.”
While the Spoofhound defense was struggling to contain Joseph early, the offense was struggling as Cameron was loading up to stop Serena Sundell and Anastyn Pettlon. Maryville's supporting cast was trying to find its rhythm in the early stages.
That changed late in the first quarter when sophomore Rylee Vierthaler began to find her stroke. Trailing 11-6, Vierthaler connected on a 3-pointer and then knocked down a 2-pointer with her foot on the line a moment later to even the score at 11-11 after one quarter.
“I've been trying to work on my confidence and not getting down on myself if I miss a few shots,” Vierthaler said. “My teammates and coaches have been pushing me to keep shooting, boosting me up and trying to get me to take those shots because they trust that they will fall.”
A Joseph 3-pointer had Cameron back up five at 18-13, but then Maryville seized command of the game with an 11-0 run. Vierthaler had eight points during the run and used her speed to punish the slower Dragon post players as Sundell found her several times on the fast break.
“Rylee had a great night,” Cassavaugh said. “Rylee is always hesitant, but she is always in the gym getting up shots. It is like, 'We trust you to shoot the ball,' and she did that tonight. It shows how hard she works.”
Vierthaler scored 17 points in the first half to keep the Spoofhounds, not just in the game, but in the lead at 26-23 after a half. Cameron's strategy on Sundell and Pettlon worked as they combined for just two points in the first half, but they failed to account for the depth of scoring the Spoofhounds offer this year.
“It so important,” Obley said. “To be able to have five girls on the floor who can contribute, no matter what night it is, is one of the biggest benefits (of our team). Rylee and Emily tonight were huge in finding the space, attacking the space and being confident.”
While Cameron held Sundell in check points-wise in the first half, the Spoofhound coaches knew that their star was going to be just fine in the second half.
“We know what Serena can do even when she is double-teamed for sure,” Maryville coach Chase Tolson said. “Whenever she comes out of a half like that, I think she is kind of irritated and it lit a fire under her a little bit.”
Cassavaugh and Joseph traded 3-pointers to start the third quarter, then Sundell went to work. The senior hit a floater in the lane and on the next possession pulled the trigger on a deep 3-pointer.
Sundell finished a 3-point play the old-fashioned way to give Maryville its largest lead at 11 points. She then knocked down a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Maryville a 46-31 lead after three quarters.
Sundell had Maryville's first six points of the fourth quarter as Cameron attempted to play with more pressure on defense and Sundell ate them up with drives to the basket.
Sundell and Vierthaler each finished with 19 points to lead Maryville. Cassavaugh had 10 while Ava Dumke contributed four, and Pettlon added two.
“If they are going to leave me or Rylee open, we are going to take the shot,” Cassavaugh said. “They shouldn't have done that.”
The Hounds were also buoyed by the return of junior Lauren Cullin from her sprained ankle. Cullin came off the bench in her first game back, but was a big factor defensively.
“Lauren does a lot of really important things on the floor that you don't see on the stat sheet,” Tolson said. “She makes a lot of really good decisions. She is always in the right places. Her defense is really good. So it is huge for us to have her back.”
The Dragons only had three scorers with Joseph netting 18 points, Avery McVicker scoring 15 and Olivia Moore adding eight.
The win sets the Spoofhounds up for Saturday's final against Chillicothe. The Hornets (13-2) are ranked eighth in Class 4 and defeated Smithville (9-3) 64-60 on Thursday. The game tips at 1 p.m., on Saturday.
“We really want to get it done,” Vierthaler said. “Last year, we lost the Cameron Tournament championship, so that is another motivator.”