Maryville rising juniors Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon participated in one of the biggest showcases of girls' basketball talent in the country this weekend and their club team, Kansas Elite, proved up to the challenge.
They are just the second and third Spoofhounds to play in the tournament — joining Serena Sundell. Sundell's team, with two more current Kansas State Wildcats and several other college players, won their division of the tournament.
Vierthaler and Pettlon's group don't have the high-major offer yet of that team, but if this weekend is any indication, those may be coming shortly.
“Every teammate that goes out on the floor always gives 100 percent effort, winning or losing,” Pettlon said. “One thing our coaches say is 'all gas, no brakes,' meaning we run the floor and give all our effort. We don’t have a key player who scores 20 a game, but we all play well together and have great coaches, and every player on the bench is cheering and bringing energy to the court.
Kansas Elite, coached by Michael Novicoff, rolled to a 5-0 record in their pool of the 2022 Seoul division. They beat Sac Stars (California), 70-53, then beat Alaska Select 17U, 53-26, on Saturday.
Sunday saw Kansas Elite start off with a 59-35 win over HOLLA (Oregon) followed by a 45-43 win over Team Stingrays (New York).
A 70-62 win over Illinois Hustle-Red put Kansas Elite into the finals of their division.
“We played really well as a team, and everyone getting in a lot of reps during their high school summer session helped a ton and led much of our success,” Vierthaler said. “We have nine really talented players and everyone took turns stepping up. Our coaches also did a really good job preparing us for each team.”
Heart of Illinois 17U Bluestar, the winner of the other pool, and Kansas Elite battled for the championship, but the home-state team was able to celebrate in Chicago with a 48-47 win.
Vierthaler and Pettlon are two of the three returning starters for Maryville next season along with rising senior Lauren Cullin. Rising sophomore Ava Dumke also returns with starting experience.