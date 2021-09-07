MARYVILLE Mo. — Flexibility and versatility were on display Tuesday night for the Spoofhound softball team in a 9-6 losing effort against a district opponent in the Cameron Dragons.
“They put ‘we’ before ‘me’, which we talk about all the time,” coach Chandra DeMott said after a 9-6 loss to Cameron. “They controlled attitude and effort and did what they could, things just didn’t fall out our way tonight.”
The scoring started in the first inning for the visiting Dragons. Madison Jessen led off the game with a base hit and the Dragons played small ball moving her around to score on a ground out to the second baseman.
The Spoofhounds responded with a run of their own in the first, when Abby Swink reached on a line-drive base hit off the pitcher's glove and was driven in by a two-out double from Alonna Cross, tying the game at one run a piece going into the second inning.
After plating another run in the top of the second, and Maryville going down quietly in the bottom of the second, the Dragons capitalized on three errors in the third inning. Cameron plated four runs on just two hits off of starting pitcher Ella Schulte in the third.
But the resilient Spoofhounds answered back in the bottom of the third with three runs of their own courtesy of the top of the line up. Emma Sprague, Ella Schulte, and Abby Swink all scored in the third, making the score six to four in favor of the Dragons.
Coming into the game short handed is always a challenge, and Tuesday was no exception.
“Obviously it’s early in the season, and what most people don’t know, and didn’t see, is that our starting catcher is currently out on quarantine.” DeMott said. “The adjustments I saw tonight out of our girls, the scoreboard doesn’t reflect what we want out of that game. I didn’t finish with a single player in my varsity lineup in the spot they were in for the whole game. They shuffled and tried to make adjustments. And for that, I couldn’t be more proud of our girls.”
Emma Sprague came on in relief and pitched three scoreless innings for the Spoofhounds. Maryville kept chipping away at the Cameron lead, and scored two more runs in the top of the fourth inning, courtesy of some heads up baserunning by Brylie Henggeler and Ella Schulte, who both scored on a fielder's choice to the second baseman and an error on the play.
The game went into the seventh inning tied at six, but the Dragons were able to push across three runs in the final frame to take the lead. The Cameron pitching was too strong in the end and Liberty Williams was able to strike out six of the last nine Maryville hitters she faced, making the final score 9-6 in favor of Cameron.
The Spoofhounds will look to bounce back on Thursday night against the Lafayette Fighting Irish.