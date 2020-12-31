For much of the summer and early fall, it seemed as though we might not have a Fall sports season, or at least a conclusion to one.
Sports fans in Nodaway County are lucky that those initial feelings were wrong because they were treated to an outstanding sports season.
They saw a state championship for Spoofhound volleyball. They saw two other teams make the state championship game. Two other teams also secured state trophies with historic seasons.
And those are just the team accolades. Individual performance thrilled fans all Fall as well. That individual greatness is what we recognize today with the All-Nodaway County Awards for the Fall seasons.
Cross-County Athlete of the Year: Tyler Blay
It was truly an outstanding year for cross-country in Nodaway County. Maryville’s boys finished third in Class 3. West Nodaway earned its first state trophy with a fourth-place finish in Class 1 and were led by state champion Tyler Blay.
Blay has earned all the recognition he has received in the last couple years after starting as a middle-of-the-pack runner, even at relatively small events as a sophomore, but through this intense workout regiment and body transformation, he built himself into a state champion.
Blay won the state title with a 16:30.3.
Honorable Mention: Garrett Dumke, Maryville; Duke Ingraham, West Nodaway; Jag Galapin, Maryville; Cale Sterling, Maryville; Andrea Riley, Platte Valley.
Football Athlete of the Year: Connor Weiss
The Maryville football season didn’t start out the way many had hoped with early losses to Blair Oaks, St. Pius X and Odessa, but team lost its starting quarterback in the opener and had its first 3-loss season since 2010.
The leadership on the team didn’t let the Spoofhounds hand their heads though and stayed focused on the playoffs and making a run. Maryville did just that with 8-straight wins to advance to the state championship game where despite a loss they demonstrated their level of improvement for Week 1 to Week 15 against Blair Oaks.
On of the team captains and catalysts for that improvement was senior running back/defensive back Connor Weiss. Weiss shared captain duties with fellow senior Trey Houchin, and the pair spearheaded a dominant Spoofhound rushing attack.
Weiss led the team with 1,337 yards rushing with 22 touchdowns, as well as being the team’s second-leading receiver. He also had 120 tackles as one of the leaders of the Spoofhound defense. Weiss was a ironman for Coach Matt Webb’s team, never leaving the field as he was the team’s kicker, punter, punt returner and kick returner as well.
Honorable Mention: Marc Gustafson, Maryville; Blake Casteel, Maryville; Trey Houchin, Maryville; Caleb Kreizinger, Maryville.
8-Man Athlete of the Year: Drew Quinlin
At the behest of Anthony Crane, we are awarding an 8-Man Football Player of the Year this season. It did not take much convincing, because the 8-man football in the area was very strong this season, but over the last several years, nobody in 8-man football has been more impressive than South Holt/Nodaway-Holt quarterback Drew Quinlin.
Quinlin has done everything asked of him and that can be asked of the quarterback position in his four years. As a young player, the strength of the Spartans was on the outside with playmakers like Eric Ottman and Reagan Morris. Quinlin was one of the most dynamic passers in the state with that style of offense.
When those players graduated, the Spartan offense shifted to a run-heavy system and Quinlin shifted to becoming one of the most feared runners in the state.
Whatever the Spartans asked of Quinlin, he did and led them to a one-loss regular season and the team’s best record since 2016.
Honorable Mention: Andrew Alacron, Worth County/NE Nodaway; Karson Oberhauser, North-West Nodaway; James Herr, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt; Austin Welch, Worth County/NE Nodaway; Brody Scroggins, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt.
Girls Golf Athlete of the Year: Lauren Padgitt
Despite have five freshmen amongst their top six golfers, the Spoofhounds sent three golfers to the state tournament this season. In what would have normally been looked at as a transition season with the graduations of Emily Long and Hadley Mundorf, senior captain Lauren Padgitt provided the leadership to make sure Maryville didn’t miss a beat.
Individually, Padgitt qualified for the state tournament for the first time in her career. After starting as a junior varsity golfer, she has consistently improved every season with the team.
Padgitt has now set the table for the Spoofhound program to continue to grow over the next few years after freshmen Cailyn Auffert and Lauren Jaster qualified for state with her.
Honorable Mention: Cailyn Auffert, Maryville; Lauren Jaster, Maryville.
Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year: Jaxson Staples
Asking a freshman to step in the goalkeeper’s spot is always a big responsibility, but that is what the Spoofhounds asked of freshman Jaxson Staples this season and he delivered.
In a season, that included fewer games because of the pandemic and cancellations and tournaments, Staples hit the ground running in the net with shutouts in each of the team’s first two games.
The freshman had four shutouts in the team’s six wins. In the district tournament, he allowed just two goals total as the Spoofhounds won the district crown.
Honorable Mention: Jacob Ferris, Maryville; Kason Teale, Maryville; Justin Staples, Maryville; Quinn Pettlon, Maryville.
Softball Athlete of the Year: Malia Collins
Platte Valley’s run to the state championship game was in many ways the ultimate team effort with a different player stepping up in almost every round with the big hit whether in was Brylie Angle in the district championship and sectionals, Jessica Miller and Sydnee Deen in the quarterfinals, or Paige West in the semifinals.
While the batting order was dynamic throughout, every game started with senior shortstop Malia Collins at the top of the lineup and getting the team going.
Collins was second on the team — only behind her sister Maggie — with a .418 batting average. She led the team in hits, doubles and triples while only striking out twice all season — the fewest among any Platte Valley starter.
Honorable Mention: Jessica Miller, Platte Valley; Briley Watkins, Maryville; Maggie Collins, Platte Valley; Ashlyn Alexander, Maryville; Anne Schieber, NE Nodaway.
Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year: Arianne Skidmore
Spoofhound tennis went into the season looking for a new No. 1 player, but that search to replace Addison Hall didn’t need to last long as junior Arianne Skidmore stepped into the leading role.
Skidmore was a constant presence as a leader atop the Hound lineup all season, but many of her best moments came as a part of a doubles team with classmate Lauren Cullin.
Cullin and Skidmore won their sectional match and represented Maryville at the state tennis tournament in Springfield.
As a team, Maryville finished as the district runners up and were 7-3 on the year. They return all, but one player to the varsity lineup next season.
Honorable Mention: Lauren Cullin, Maryville; Athena Groumoutis, Maryville; Blake Springer, Maryville.
Volleyball Athlete of the Year: Serena Sundell
In a banner season for area volleyball, there is only one person this award can go to. Serena Sundell has been the area’s best volleyball player for each of the last four years and this season took that to new heights as she and the Spoofhounds won the school’s first-ever volleyball state championship — the first for Maryville in any girls sport.
At the state championships, Sundell proved that she was the state’s most dominant player with 25 kills in the state semifinals and 26 in the state championship.
Sundell finished the season with 450 kills, 38 aces, 24 blocks and 346 digs.
Honorable Mention: Macy Loe, Maryville; Morgan Stoecklein, Maryville; Shaina Culp, Nodaway-Holt; Jadon Dobbins, North Nodaway.
Male Athlete of the Fall: Tyler Blay
Blay brought an individual state championship back to Nodaway County and rose the Rocket program to the point where they added a state trophy to the record books in what will be their final season as the West Nodaway Rockets before they enter into a co-op with Nodaway-Holt.
Blay’s hard work to elevate himself to a state championship is an example for any athlete to aspire to with the improvement he made throughout his career.
Female Athlete of the Fall: Serena Sundell
Sundell’s example is another for young athletes to aspire to. Much of her year-round schedule revolves around basketball and that hard work has earned her a scholarship to play in the Big 12 at Kansas State.
In this era of sport specialization, it wouldn’t have been shocking for her to focus on that basketball goal and spend all her time, building those skills.
Instead, Sundell spent her Fall with her volleyball teammates and saw all of their hard work be rewarded with a state championship.