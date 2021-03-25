This season was one of the strangest high-school basketball season in memory with the health precautions put in place by MSHSAA as well as individual conferences and schools, but the athletes and teams which actually took the floor rarely allowed that strangeness to effect them in the pursuit of memorable seasons.
The season ended up being a banner season for Nodaway County basketball and was capped last week with the Platte Valley girls winning the Class 1 state championship. Along with the team success enjoyed across the county there was plenty of individual success as well and that is what The Forum recognizes this week with the All-Nodaway County awards and teams.
Following a similar model to the NBA and college basketball, awards, the Forum awards a Player of the Year. Freshman of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defender of the Year and Coach of the Year. If a player earns one of those awards, they are ineligible to win another of the other awards.
The Forum also names three All-Nodaway County teams. The awards and teams are selected by myself, Forum sports editor Jon Dykstra. I consult with others on the selections, but the final decision is mine.
Here are the All-Nodaway selections for the 2020-2021 basketball season:
Girls Player of the Year: Serena Sundell, Maryville
For the last four years, the distinction of the best high-school basketball player in the county has belonged to Sundell.
The future Kansas State Wildcat averaged 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.1 steals and a block per game this season. She led the Spoofhounds in all five categories.
The program’s winning percentage improved every season that Sundell was a Spoofhound culminating in a 22-2 record this season and Maryville’s first outright Midland Empire Conference championship since 1987.
Boys Player of the Year: Caden Stoecklein, Maryville
While Sundell was the runaway choice on the girls side of this award, the Boys Player of the Year was a much tighter debate.
Maryville senior Marc Gustafson changed every game the Spoofhounds played with his length. There was no more feared shooter in the county than Platte Valley’s Trever McQueen. West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay will go down as the best player in school history.
However, no player was more of the focal point and catalyst for his team winning than sophomore Caden Stoecklein. The Spoofhound point guard saw most of the offense run through him as he led a veteran Maryville team as just a sophomore.
Stoecklein averaged 16.6 points a game and shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Maggie Collins, Platte Valley
Rarely does a freshman become the go-to player on a team. It is even more rare that she does that based on her strength and toughness. It is almost unheard of that player leads her team to a perfect season and a state title.
That was Maggie Collins’ path this season as the freshman center was dominant during Platte Valley’s 31-0 season. Her growth throughout the season was on display in the state championship game as she took ownership of the second half of the game and allowed her team to pull away.
The freshman led the team with 12.1 points per game and shot 63 percent from the field this season.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Aydan Blackford, North Nodaway
Injuries and absences put a lot of pressure on North Nodaway point guard Aydan Blackford, but the freshman rose to the occasion this season to prove that he is one of the players to watch in the area for the next several years.
A knee injury limited his brother and backcourt partner Andrew Blackford this year, and with the senior out, much of the scoring and ball handling responsibility fell to Aydan Blackford.
Blackford was a shining spot in a tough, injury-plagued year for the Mustangs and finished with 13.2 points and 2.3 assists per game to lead the team in both categories.
Girls Defender of the Year: Malia Collins, Platte Valley
Defense was the calling card for plenty of area teams this year, but no team more so than that Platte Valley girls.
Platte Valley used its dominant press defense to run up plenty of big margins this season with defense leading to offense and Malia Collins was a huge piece of that effort.
The senior was also dominant in the half court where she routinely took on the other team’s top scorer and was stellar against even the toughest assignments.
Collins led Platte Valley with 3.5 steals per game this season.
Boys Defender of the Year: Marc Gustafson, Maryville
While the boys awards were tougher to determine as a group this year, there was no debate who the most impactful defensive player in the area was.
When Marc Gustafson was around the opponents’ rim, players tended to steer clear this season. Gustafson was a blocked-shots machine this year.
His impact went just his own defense as well. With the big 6-foot-9 center behind them, Spoofhound defenders were able to be very aggressive.
Girls Sixth Man of the Year: Brylie Angle, Platte Valley
In any other year on any other team, the exploits of this Platte Valley freshman would be jaw dropping.
Unfortunately for Brylie Angle’s headline count, she is a part of the same class as Maggie Collins. Fortunately for Platte Valley fans, she is a part of the same class as Maggie Collins.
Platte Valley basketball will be able to boast two of the best players in Class 1 basketball the next three seasons with Collins and Angle being two building blocks.
Because of the depth of the Platte Valley roster, Angle came off the bench this season, but was still one of the team’s top scoring threats.
Angle scored 6.8 points a game this season. Going into the year, 3-point shooting appeared to be the team’s biggest weakness, but Angle remedied that issue by tying for the team lead with 33 3-pointers this season and shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.
Boys Sixth Man of the Year: Colton Swalley, Northeast Nodaway
One of the most improved teams in the area this season was Northeast Nodaway. The Bluejays went from 9-15 last season to a 17-9 record this season.
Coach Rory Jackson utilized a relatively short bench each night, but the veteran coach knew he could always rely on production from junior Colton Swalley.
The junior guard was a versatile piece that Jackson was able to utilized throughout the season and with their entire lineup returning next season, the growth for the Bluejays should only continue.
Swalley averaged 4.9 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Girls Coach of the Year: Tyler Pedersen, Platte Valley
Pedersen had already built a consistent winner in Conception Junction, but the last few seasons, the coach has shown that he has the ability to mesh new pieces with talented existing pieces.
And with the influxes of talent, Pedersen and Platte Valley have avoided having any egos or playing time get in the way of winning.
After joining the Jefferson and South Nodaway programs last season, the team went to the state championship game. This year, they added a talented freshmen class as well as a pair of transfer students, but despite certain players numbers and playing time decreasing, Platte Valley’s team culture held together all the way to an undefeated season.
Boys Coach of the Year: Tim Jermain, Platte Valley
With four new starters, a third-straight trip to the Final Four was not in the cards for Tim Jermain’s team this season, but with the upheaval of the Platte Valley roster, Jermain demonstrated how he can grow a team throughout the year.
Platte Valley started the season 5-13. After just seven losses the last two seasons combined under Jermain, it would have been easy for Platte Valley to fold, but the team responded with a 9-game winning streak to carry itself into the district championship game.
In the district final, they battled Mound City to a 13-point loss. Platte Valley lost to Mound City by 35 points earlier in the season.
All-Nodaway County Teams:
Girls First Team
G: Anastyn Pettlon Maryville
G: Malia Collins, Platte Valley
G: Serena Sundell, Maryville
F: Jaclyn Pappert, Platte Valley
F: Maggie Collins, Platte Valley
Girls Second Team
G: Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway
G: Paige West, Platte Valley
G: Anne Schieber, NE Nodaway
F: Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville
F: Shaina Culp, Nodaway-Holt
Girls Third Team
G: Stephanie Turpin. Platte Valley
G: Piper Hunt, West Nodaway
G: Brylie Angle, Platte Valley
F: Emily Cassavaugh, Maryville
F: Kloe Jenkins, Nodaway-Holt
Boys First Team
G: Caden Stoecklein Maryville
G: Trever McQueen, Platte Valley
G: Tyler Blay, West Nodaway
F: Dylan McIntyre, NE Nodaway
F: Marc Gustafson, Maryville
Boys Second Team
G: Brilyn DeVers, Nodaway-Holt
G: Hunter Dawson, West Nodaway
G: Ben Boswell, NE Nodaway
F: Gabe Nothstine, Platte Valley
F: Dawson Fast, West Nodaway
Boys Third Team
G: Matt Jermain, Platte Valley
G: Trey Houchin, Maryville
G: Aydan Blackford, North Nodaway
F: Caleb Kreizinger, Maryville
F: Auston Pride, NE Nodaway