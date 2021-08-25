My goal since I joined The Forum staff is for this newspaper to provide the best sports coverage of Nodaway County possible. It’s a fairly obvious goal, but there it is.
I’ve been blessed with bosses during that time who have aligned with me on that goal and given me an excellent staff to accomplish that with. That’s led to me beginning here with Dustin Henggeler to work with. Dustin knows Nodaway County and its sports teams like the back of his hand and helped me first learn about those too.
When Dustin transitioned to a new job, The Forum hired Anthony Crane, who’s passion for the area teams helped continue to fuel my own. Anthony’s passion led him to help create missouri8manfootball.com, which has now become his journalistic pursuit. So this summer, I went on the hunt for next great Forum sports staffer and luckily, came back with two.
Nick Terry and Sam Gall are joining The Forum this fall as sports writers.
Terry will be a sports writer for the Forum and is extremely familiar with the area’s teams. The Maryville resident has children in the Jefferson school system and is the lead pastor at the C3 Maryville Church.
Gall is a name Maryville fans will remember as a rival athlete at Bishop LeBlond, but the former Eagle is a senior at Northwest Missouri State and will be joining the staff as a sports intern.
Adding two writers allows The Forum to get out to more games this fall and especially this football season as Maryville, Nodaway Valley, Platte Valley and Worth County prepare for Friday nights. Gall will be in Mound City Friday for Platte Valley’s opener and Nick will be in Burlington Junction for Nodaway Valley’s debut as a program.
Feel free to introduce yourself to them at games, because you’ll be seeing a lot more of both as The Forum continues to strive for my original goal.