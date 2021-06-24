Jillian Ternus has seen plenty of competitive swimming over her years of competing for the Maryville Sharks and the Stingrays, a USA swim club team out of Denison, Iowa.
This month, the Spoofhound senior had the chance to experience the highest level of swimming first hand as she served as a basket carrier at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha.
Basket carriers are responsible for keeping the competition moving quickly. The job is what it sounds like with the basket carriers carrying baskets of the Olympic hopefuls’ belongings from the pool deck to where the swimmers pick them up after the race.
“On the pool deck, they have chairs set up behind each block and then they have a box with a basket in it,” Ternus said. “The swimmers put all of their belongings into that basket. Once they all dive in, you walk in a neat single-file line toward the lane that you are assigned.
“Once the leader raises their hands, you will lean over, pick up the baskets, get back in line, wait for them to tell you can walk off. ... Once you have your basket, you take it off the cameras, you sit it on a table and put their lanyard in it, so they know which basket is theirs.”
The basket carriers allow for the constant flow of athletes to the pool deck for the events and they get to rub elbows with some of the best swimmers in the world. It is a summer job that many want.
“It was really interesting because you can see all of the swimmers up close,” Ternus said. “You can actually tell how tall and how fast they are. It is a really interesting experience because you can see all of the technique that they put into their stroke which makes them that good.”
To become a basket carrier at the Olympic Trials, swimmers from the Midwestern Swimming organization must have coaches send in a nomination letter on behalf of their swimmers. Stingray coach Mike Nobiling nominated Ternus.
Four members of the Stingray team were selected with Isabella Toler, Kyra Hawn and Jocelyn Kirk. They were four of the 80 swimmers from Midwestern Swimming to serve as basket carriers.
Ternus was happy to serve with other swimmers she knew.
“It just made it easier to have somebody to talk to about everything that is happening,” Ternus said. “
The Spoofhound served during all eight sessions and saw some the nation’s best in action. One of her favorites is 2-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, who is the current world record holder in the 100-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley.
“I really liked seeing Caeleb Dressel swim,” Ternus said. “It was so interesting.”
The current Olympians weren’t the only thrill for the basket carriers to meet. The most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, thanked the basket carriers. Phelps is a 23-time Olympic gold medalist.
“I saw Michael Phelps,” Ternus said. “He came down and just said a quick hello and asked how all the basket carriers are doing. It interesting to see people who have been to the Olympics.”
Ternus now turns her attention back to the Maryville Sharks. The senior is a leader of the 15-18 age group with the team and has had a great start to the season.
The team is back in action on Saturday at the Maryville Aquatic Center when Clarinda and Red Oak visit Maryville. The Sharks finish their season next week with a Monday meet in Nebraska City and a Wednesday home meet against Tarkio and Savannah.