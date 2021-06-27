MARYVILLE, Mo. — By the end of Saturday morning’s swim meet at the Maryville Aquatic Center, rain had begun to fall. The entire morning the threat of rain loomed and the heat that the Sharks have been dealing all summer with switched to a chill.
With spectators, coaches and timers adding layers to warm up, the Sharks went about their business diving into a pool — which injured swimmer Austin David pointed out has a heater that has been broken for some time.
The adverse conditions didn’t seem to slow down the Sharks though who were led by senior Jillian Ternus. Ternus is always one of the fastest swimmers in the pool regardless of the Sharks’ competition, but she was even quicker on Saturday, breaking the program record in the 50-meter breaststroke with a 39.16.
Going into the season that record was 39.76 and set by Savannah Erickson in 2018.
The breaststroke only started the winning for Ternus as she won all four of her individual events with the 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley following her record.
“She is an awesome swimmer,” Maryville coach Lauren Macali said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the progress she has made this year.”
In the boys 15-18 division, the Sharks were short-handed with David sidelined for the season, but the depth of the group was on display with Caleb Brunnert filling in on the 100-meter medley relay and 100-meter freestyle relay.
“I think it is a great group,” Brunnert said. “They’ve helped me learn a lot. They push me and help me to grow.”
In the individual events, Nino Coniglio continued to dominate the competition no matter who the Sharks faced. He won all four of his individual races on Saturday in addition to the relays.
“The great thing about him is that he has a few more years on the team,” Macali said.
In the boys’ 13-14 division, Timothy Lynn earned the Sharks’ top individual finish with a win in the 50-meter breaststroke.
In the girls’ 13-14 division, Kate Wright was the Sharks’ top swimmer — winning the 50-meter butterfly.
“It definitely pushes me to go faster and try harder,” Wright said of the talent in her division. “It is always nice to have some friendly competition.”
The Sharks dominated the boys’ 11-12 division with Jaren Dombek leading the way with three individual wins, but Tyson Atwell and Connolly Mayfield also earning individual victories. The trio also teamed with Kedrick Watkins to win both relays.
Nia Lipiec won three individual events in the girls’ 11-12 division. Lola Alvarez added a win in the 50-meter butterfly. Lipiec and Alvarez swam with Claire Walter and Kate Harrington and won both relays.
Dwight Randall won the 100-meter individual medley for the Sharks’ 9-10 boys. The girls’ division was led by Cora Feick who won three individual events while Anniston Winter made it a Sharks sweep by winning the 25-meter breaststroke.
In the 8-and-under boys, Creed Wonderly and Clay Tobin each won two individual races. For the girls, Elara Chase swept all four events.
The Sharks will travel to Nebraska City on Monday before finishing the season at home on Wednesday.
“It is bittersweet,” Macali said. “It is great because this is when our swimmers are in their best shape so they are performing their best. It is also sad because that means the season is coming to an end.”