Serena Sundell was already the most decorated student-athlete in the history of Spoofhound athletics, but she added her biggest individual accomplishment of her career on Wednesday night when she was named Miss Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
“The legacy that Serena Sundell has set for Maryville and for Maryville girls basketball — she graduates this year, but she will be with that program for many years to come,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said.
The coaches association awards Mr. and Miss Show-Me Basketball to “a senior player that exhibits exceptional talent and skill in the game of basketball, along with strong character.”
Sundell is just the second Midland Empire Conference player to earn the award — joining Lafayette’s Janet Clark (Moody). The all-time leading scorer in Northwest Missouri State history won the award in 1986, the first year it was given.
“My high-school coaches, Coach Albrecht and Coach (Kelly) Obley — I’ve had them all four years and they have been awesome,” Sundell said. “They have always been really big supporters of me, and they are awesome coaches. They both do a great job of advocating for me so I can’t thank them enough for that. Coach (Chase) Tolson has been another huge part in this season and helping us all develop.”
Sundell played club basketball for coach Rodney Gilyard with his teams — most recently the KC Lady Run GMC.
“Rodney, I’ve been playing for him since the sixth grade so he has really been a big part of my player development, mind set and all those things that have gotten me to this point,” Sundell said. “I am very thankful that I was introduced to him and that he has been in my life for so long.”
Sundell is the daughter of Bob and Korena Sundell.
“Of course, my parents were my first coaches and I could not be more blessed to have the parents that I do,” Sundell said.
The future Kansas State Wildcat finished this season averaging 25.9 points per game and led the Spoofhounds in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. She holds school records for career points, rebounds, 3-pointers, steals and assists. She has the four highest total-point seasons in school history.
In basketball, Sundell is a 3-time All-State selection, the Class 3 Player of the Year as a junior and the Class 4 Player of the Year as a senior. In volleyball, she was a 2-time all-state player and led Maryville to the Class 3 state championship as a senior. In track and field, she was the state runner-up in the high jump as a freshman.
“The time that she puts in to perfect her craft, I have never seen anything like it,” Albrecht said.
Over her four seasons as a Spoofhound, Maryville’s records have gone from 11-14 as a freshman to 16-9 as a sophomore to 21-6 as a junior to 22-2 as a senior.
"More than anything that is what I take the most pride in,” Sundell said. “My class, when we came in as freshmen, we had a losing season, so to come as far as we have through four years is something that I am very proud of.
“It is a tradition that we are setting. That is what we wanted to do the whole time is to create a program that our community and school can be proud of, and that girls can get excited about and look forward to in high school.”
Sundell credits her teammates with the program’s growth.
She says she will be looking forward to seeing the Spoofhounds continue to excel even with her at Kansas State.
“I can’t wait to watch this the next two years to see what more they are going to do,” Sundell said. “I know Anastyn (Pettlon) is going to break some of my records, so that is going to be fun to follow along with.”
Class 1 Awards
Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen was named the Class 1 Girls Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 31-0 record and a state championship.
The team put three on the All-State team with senior Malia Collins, junior Jaclyn Pappert and freshman Maggie Collins.
Malia Collins averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 steals and 3.1 assists per game. She was also the team’s top defensive guard.
Pappert was selected to All-State for the second-straight season. She scored 8.4 points per game on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Maggie Collins averaged 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and two assists a game. She led Platte Valley in points, rebounds and blocks.