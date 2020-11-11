MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound senior Serena Sundell has had a busy last week.
After winning the Class 3 Volleyball State Championship last Friday with her Spoofhound teammates, where she was the most dominant player in the tournament, Sundell realized a dream on Wednesday when she signed to play college basketball at Kansas State.
“It feels good,” Sundell said. “I’m excited. It’s been coming, but it feels good to have everything set in stone.”
Sundell was surrounded at the ceremony by some of the people who helped make the dream a reality.
Her parents, Bob and Korena Sundell, flanked their daughter for the moment. Both played college basketball themselves and have now supported two children who have signed as Division-I athletes with their son Jalen Sundell at North Dakota State as an offensive lineman.
Maryville coaches Quentin Albrecht and Kelly Obley have watched the Spoofhound program and Sundell grow over the last four years.
“I’m just really excited for Serena and her family,” Albrecht said. “To become a player of Serena’s caliber, I don’t know if everyone really understands how much time, effort and energy that it takes.”
The Spoofhounds went from a 7-18 team the year before Sundell first put on the varsity uniform to 11-14 her freshman year. The next year was a 16-9 season before Maryville secured its first district championship since 2011 last season with a 21-6 record.
Albrecht says Sundell’s added strength has been a big reason for the team’s improvement and her rise to become a Big 12 athlete.
“She has worked with Ryan Lessman, who deserves a lot of credit for not only helping her build up not just her physical strength, but when you work with Ryan Lessman, you build up a little mental toughness too,” Albrecht said. “He deserves a lot of that credit.
“Sometimes in games, she just carries us because she has that physical and that mental toughness that she has developed over the years.”
After winning Maryville’s first ever girls state championship on Friday, Sundell has goals of making that two by the end of the winter.
“One state championship is good, but I definitely don’t want to settle for that,” Sundell said. “Going in, I think we have some big goals this year.”
Joining Sundell’s parents and high school coaches for the moment was KC Lady Run GMC coach Rodney Gilyard. Gilyard has coached Sundell and the group of girls on his team from a young age and has three of them going to Kansas State with Sundell, and Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn of Barstow.
“It is gratifying for me, and I am just happy for her,” Gilyard said. “She is a kid who has worked so hard. ... Just knowing the extra time she puts in working on her game. It is rewarding knowing that you’ve been doing all this work and now it is paying off.”