The Midland Empire Conference coaches released their all-conference selections and the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association releases its all-district selections this week and no matter how it was sliced Serena Sundell, Caden Stoecklein and Anastyn Pettlon were among the area’s elite.
Sundell was the only unanimous All-MEC selection and she was an all-district pick as well. The senior scored 25.9 points per game this season.
Pettlon made first team all-conference and was an all-district selection as well. Pettlon scored 11.4 points per game this season and shot 42 percent from 3-point range.
Maryville girls coach Quentin Albrecht was named the district's Co-Coach of the Year.
Stoecklein was an all-district pick and made the All-MEC First Team. He averaged 16.6 points and shot 41 percent from beyond the arc.
Maryville senior Marc Gustafson joined Stoecklein on the all-district team and was an honorable mention all-conference selection. Gustafson averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.
Sophomore Rylee Vierthaler made the girls all-district team and honorable mention all-district after averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
Maryville senior Trey Houchin was selected as an All-MEC honorable mention.
Spoofhound senior Emily Cassavaugh and junior Lauren Cullin each made the MEC honorable mention list.
Class 1 All-District
The Platte Valley girls dominated the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association all-district team for the Northwest Region.
Platte Valley placed four players on the all-district team with freshman Maggie Collins, senior Malia Collins, junior Jaclyn Pappert and junior Stephanie Turpin.
Maggie Collins averaged 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds this season. Malia Collins had 8.2 points and 3.5 steals. Pappert scored 8.4 points per game and shot 38 percent from 3-point range. Turpin was second on the team in assists.
Nodaway-Holt senior Shaina Culp and North Nodaway sophomore Jacquelyn Cline made the all-district team as well. Cline averaged 15.4 points per game this season.
On the boys side, West Nodaway got a pair of players on the all-district team with senior Tyler Blay and junior Hunter Dawson. Dawson averaged 14.2 points per game this season and Blay averaged 13.4.
Platte Valley senior Trevor McQueen and Northeast Nodaway sophomore Dylan McIntyre also made the all-district team. McIntyre averaged 17.8 points and seven rebounds a game.
All-MEC
Maryville selections only
Girls First Team
Serena Sundell (Unanimous), Anastyn Pettlon.
Girls Honorable Mention
Rylee Vierthaler, Emily Cassavaugh, Lauren Cullin.
Boys First Team
Caden Stoecklein
Boys Honorable Mention
Marc Gustafson, Trey Houchin
Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association
All-Northwest District
Class 4-5
Maryville selections only
Girls
Serena Sundell, Anastyn Pettlon, Rylee Vierthaler.
Boys
Caden Stoecklein, Marc Gustafson.
Class 1
Nodaway County selections only
Girls
Maggie Collins, Platte Valley; Malia Collins, Platte Valley; Jaclyn Pappert, Platte Valley; Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway, Shaina Culp, Nodaway-Holt; Stephanie Turpin, Platte Valley.
Boys
Tyler Blay, West Nodaway; Trever McQueen, Platte Valley; Dylan McIntyre, Northeast Nodaway; Hunter Dawson, West Nodaway.