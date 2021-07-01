While many 2021 high school graduates are enjoying their final summers before heading off to college in the fall, Serena Sundell went to her senior prom on June 5 and was off to Manhattan, Kan., and Kansas State University the next day.
The Spoofhound graduate started the following day at 6 a.m. in the weight room and with that her Wildcat women’s basketball career began. The NCAA allows limited practice during the summer months and that has offered Sundell the opportunity to get to know her new teammates.
“So far, I love it,” Sundell said. “It is definitely busy. It is a lot of basketball, but there is also down time and just meeting new people, it is definitely fun so far.”
While most of her teammates are new, she has been playing with a couple of them for years. Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn and Sundell have played club basketball in the spring and summer for years, most recently with the KC Lady Run GMC club, but this will be their first chance to team up during the winter months.
“Obviously, knowing the twins coming in is super helpful and we are all living together so we’ve been doing everything together so far and we are already growing closer as teammates and friends,” Sundell said.
The Glenns, who played high-school ball at Barstow in Kansas City, and Sundell are the only Missouri natives amongst the Wildcat players, but the ties to northwest Missouri go much deeper than that.
Head coach Jeff Mittie grew up in Blue Springs and graduated from Missouri Western before eventually beginning his coaching career with the Griffons with one year as an assistant and three years as a head coach before moving on to Division-I.
Mittie’s right-hand man throughout his coaching career has been Brian Ostermann, as the pairing first worked together at Missouri Western and have since joined forces at TCU and Kansas State.
Ostermann’s first coaching job happened to be a little over a mile up Munn Avenue from where Sundell played her high school basketball. Ostermann was a graduate assistant at Northwest Missouri State from 1989 until 1991.
His first year at Northwest women’s basketball coincided with Serena’s father Bob Sundell’s final season of his MIAA Hall of Fame career on the court for the Bearcat men. With his connections to Maryville, it isn’t a surprise that Ostermann was Serena Sundell’s primary recruiter.
Kansas State has continued to add to the northwest Missouri connections even after adding Sundell and the Glenn twins to the roster. Earlier this month, Mittie announced that the team was adding Savannah graduate Mike Nicholson as the team’s new chief of staff.
“It is very interesting when you think about all of their backgrounds, they all basically have some connection back to Missouri and even northwest Missouri,” Sundell said of the coaching staff.
‘Coach Nick’ has been a mainstay in the MIAA for over two decades including 14 years as an assistant coach for Missouri Western and most recently spending seven years as an assistant for the Central Missouri women. This past season, Nicholson was the WBCA National Assistant Coach of the Year. Nicholson tweeted his first impressions of Sundell this week.
“Each day it’s becoming clearer and clearer to me why Serena was named Missouri’s 2020-21 Miss Show-Me Basketball #HardWorkWorks”
The Wildcats have yet to release a full schedule for next winter, but have announced that they will be playing in the Preseason Women’s NIT. Their first game of that tournament will be in Manhattan against Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 12.