Maryville senior Cale Sterling was already coming off of a big-time performance with a state medal in May as he enters the Spoofhound cross-country season as one of the team’s top runners, but he added to that momentum this month.
This time, Sterling was competing with his club track and field team, KC Fire, in an event MSHSAA does not even offer.
“Over the summer, I just wanted to get in a couple more track races because I felt like I had a little bit more to give,” Sterling said. “So I decided to go ahead and do AAU track.”
The senior has been a fan of the steeplechase events, and he entered and finished second in regionals in the 2,000-meter steeplechase. The steeplechase is a unique event because it features barriers which runners must hurdle, but to the other side of some of those barriers is water. The runners land in the shallow pools of water and run out of them.
“I’ve always wanted to do steeplechase ever since I was in middle school,” Sterling said. “I was like, ‘Well, might as well.’ So the first meet that I did steeplechase was in the regional meet right before nationals.”
Even though Sterling took second at regionals in the event, the steeplechase was modified there and did not have water. The AAU Junior Olympics in Houston was Sterlings first steeplechase with water.
“That was very interesting,” Sterling said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I hadn’t done a legitimate steeplechase with the barriers and the water jump. I was going in there with no expectations.”
Despite the new elements, Sterling ran well and finished ninth with a 6:50.48 in the 2,000-meter event. The top-8 finishers earned All-American status.
“I started off very slowly because I did not feel great going into the race,” Sterling said. “I worked through the field very quickly and was very good clearing the water barriers and finished up one spot off of All-American.
“It was a good time.”
Sterling is hopeful that he can get the Spoofhounds to attend a meet with a steeplechase this season. They were supposed to get to have one in Pittsburg, Kansas, last year, but the meet was cancelled.
Sterling also had another new experience in Houston as he competed alongside his brother Carson. The Spoofhound freshman will join Cale on the varsity team this year, but also qualified for the Junior Olympics in two events with the shot-put and the discus.
Carson Sterling has a personal-best of 45-foot-6 in the shot put and finished with a 41-foot-11 at the Junior Olympics. He was hoping to throw further, but still finished 15th in the event.
Carson Sterling was 35th in the discus. It was his first year competing in club track and field.
“We had other teammates there, but it was really fun to go down there with my brother especially since now he is coming up to the high school and he is going to be throwing for our track team,” Cale Sterling said. “It was really enjoyable.”
Cale Sterling and the Spoofhound cross-country team will now prepare for their season opener on August 31 at Donaldson-Westside Park.