MARYVILLE, Mo. — The first half of Monday's district championship didn't start well for the Spoofhounds as they surrendered the game's first goal and had a player pick up a red card, so they had to play a man short.
In a year when all athletes have had to overcome adversity, Maryville (6-3) didn't let that stop them as the beat Lutheran (Kansas City) 8-2 to win its second district championship in three years.
“It is just so exciting,” Maryville junior James DiStefano said. “It is just a different feeling. Especially after not even winning in the first round last year, it is really nice to come and win it — and not even barely win it, but dominate it too.”
The rally started with a sophomore Quinn Pettlon scoring on a penalty kick less than three minutes after the Lutheran goal. The score tied the game at 1-1 with 26:04 left.
“I just try to keep as calm as I can, think it through and just put the ball where it is best,” Pettlon said of taking penalties.
Staples — one of just two seniors on this year's roster — untied the game less than five minutes later with a goal to put Maryville up 2-1.
The Spoofhounds had a scary moment just a couple minutes later when junior forward Jacob Ferris injured his ankle. Freshman Lane Hazen subbed in for Ferris and less than 30 seconds later, he found the ball on his foot and did not miss. His goal put Maryville ahead 3-1.
Lutheran quickly answered to cut the deficit back to one with 19:38 left in the half.
Ferris reentered the game despite a limp. Despite him not being at 100 percent, the Spoofhounds were happy to have their striker back.
“That kid is amazing, he will play through a lot, and he does a lot for this team,” Staples said of Ferris. “Drawing all that pressure to him, he allowed two or three goals right by him to allow other people to get that scoring opportunity.”
The game went to half with the Spoofhounds dominating every aspect except the scoreboard, where the just held a 3-2 lead.
“High intensity,” Staples said on the key to the second half. “I feel like that was the main thing. Keeping our heads up and staying positive even though we were down a player was the biggest concern at that point.”
Freshman Kason Teale changed that quickly in the second half the a good touch to the back of the net on a cross with 36:52 left in the game.
“Kason is playing out of his mind lately,” DiStefano said.
DiStefano got his first goal of the night just 20 seconds later as the Hounds began to ran away for the Knights.
“If we stick to our positions and stay in the right positions, everyone is going to score,” DiStefano said. “There are always opportunities for everybody.”
Ferris appeared to score moments later but was called off-sides. The reprieve didn't last long for the Knight, however, with Pettlon scoring on his second penalty kick of the game with 23:25 left.
Less than 90 seconds later, Staples got his second goal of the game with spin move near the top of the box which freed him for a shot. Staples capped his hat trick with a third goal with just over two minutes to play.
“Making my own mark on this game with a hat trick after having two (goals) last game,” Staples said. “It just feels good to be that leader on the team and show everyone else what they can be too.”
The 8-2 victory makes Maryville the first Class 1 team in the state to punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals. They will play the winner of Tuesday's Lone Jack (12-4-2) and Summit Christian Academy (6-11) Class 1, District 7 championship.
The state quarterfinal game will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, with the location and time yet to be announced.
“To be able to even be playing at districts is awesome, because to be honest at the beginning of the season, we weren't even sure if we'd be able to make it halfway through,” Maryville coach Chase Tolson said. “... We are just really proud of the guys and how they played today for sure.”
District Semifinals
Maryville rolled through Cameron 8-0 in the district semifinals on Saturday to set up the district championship opportunity on Monday.
Jacob Ferris finished with three goals in the victory while Justin Staples had two. Kason Teale, Andrew Cronk and Lane Hazen each had a goal.