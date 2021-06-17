The spring sports season share plenty of team success for Nodaway County with Platte Vally baseball and Maryville girls soccer each winning district championships after not having a season last year.
It saw Platte Valley girls track and field capture district and conference championships to add to the ones they already had during softball and basketball seasons, and complete as dominant of a full year of sports as the area has seen in a long time.
Northeast Nodaway baseball and Maryville boys tennis each had district tournament runs as well which ended as district runners-up.
Almost every school in the area sent multiple athletes to the state track and field meet as well, but in the end, state championships are the swaying vote in The Forum’s Athletes of the Spring and that made the choices fairly clear cut.
Female Athlete of the Spring:
After Maryville’s Brooklynn Holtman crossed the finish line to win the 400-meter dash at the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships, my phone buzzed with a text from one of the most plugged-in track and field fans in the area. It read: ‘Where did this Holtman girl come from?’
That person probably wasn’t the only one wondering that. After battling injuries as a freshman and having her sophomore year taken away, Holtman burst onto the scene as a junior with four Midland Empire Conference championships.
She wasn’t done at the state meet either and earned another state championship in the 200-meter dash to finish her day with three state medals and two state titles.
Going into her senior season, everyone is certainly going to know who Brooklynn Holtman is.
Honorable mention track and field athletes: Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley; Malia Collins, Platte Valley; Anne Schieber, Northeast Nodaway.
Male Athlete of the Spring:
While Holtman had a quick rise to the top of the state podium, nobody’s improvement compares to that of West Nodaway senior Tyler Blay.
Blay went from an also-ran in middle-distance races as a sophomore, to not having a junior season, to a new Class 1 record holder as a senior.
After winning the Class 1 state cross-country title in the fall, Blay knew the pressure would be on in the spring to add to that collection. He set out to prove the ‘hype’ as he and his coaches referred to it was worth it.
It was with a state-record performance in the rain in the 3,200-meter run to win Class 1. He also took second in the 1,600-meter run.
Blay will now fulfill his dream of being a collegiate athlete and run at Missouri Western, but he definitely left his mark at West Nodaway.
Honorable mention track and field athletes: Garrett Dumke, Maryville; Riley Blay, West Nodaway; Jesus Flores, Maryville.
Baseball Player of the Year:
Experience was not something that Platte Valley had a lot of coming into this season, but the one starter who was back from two years ago sure made his impact felt on the district champions.
Senior Trever McQueen didn’t shy away from the leadership role as the lefty was the team’s top pitcher and two-hole hitter. When he wasn’t pitching, he was a leader on the infield from first base.
McQueen threw 40 2/3 innings this season and finished with a 0.86 earned run average. One of his best performances came with elimination on the line with a 1-hit shutout in the district semifinals in a 2-0 pitchers’ duel with St. Joseph Christian’s Camden Lutz.
With the entire rest of the lineup being first-year players and with a first-year head coach, McQueen was the leader that Platte Valley needed to make its run to a district title.
Honorable Mention: Dylan McIntyre, Northeast Nodaway; Cooper Loe, Maryville; Wyatt Miller, Platte Valley.
Boys Golfer of the Year:
Similar to Platte Valley baseball, Maryville boys golf came into the season with just one varsity player returning from two years ago. But just like McQueen, the Spoofhounds returned a good one.
Trevin Cunningham made it all the way to state as a freshman two seasons ago and despite some growing pains as a junior, improved on that status this season.
Cunningham finished 26th at the state tournament as a junior and helped lead a Spoofhound team which also brought two freshmen with Jacob and Ethan Scott to state.
With all three state qualifiers returning as well as the rest of the roster, Maryville looks to only build on that success next season.
Honorable Mention: Jacob Scott, Maryville; Ethan Scott, Maryville.
Boys Tennis Player of the Year:
Unlike some of the other sports, Nicole McGinness’ decision as to who her team’s No. 1 player was took some time to sort out, but senior Matt Goodridge emerged as the season went on as the person to carry that burden.
Goodridge climbed from the bottom of the varsity lineup and sometimes not in it at all as a sophomore to become the district singles runner-up and a sectional qualifier this season.
He anchored a Maryville lineup that while it lacked experience, grew as the season went and became the district runner-up as a team.
Honorable Mention: Mitchell Meyers, Maryville; Carson Kempf, Maryville.
Girls Soccer Player of the Year:
The Spoofhound soccer team was another squad which had to replace nearly all its production from two years ago, but the team was ready with a strong core of young players and the leader of that group was junior Cleo Johnson.
Although the midfielder was a junior, she had limited time on the varsity field because of an injury her freshman season. She quickly established herself as the key to every defense’s plan against Maryville’s offense.
Those plans rarely worked though because of Johnson’s ability and the talent Maryville had around her. Despite playing without forward Arianne Skidmore, the Hounds still rolled through the early portion of the season.
Once Skidmore came back, the Hound offense really took off and Johnson was able to really get into her distributing role. Johnson became the region’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Johnson scored 22 goals and had 20 assists in 20 games.
Honorable Mention: Kennedy Kurz, Maryville; Arianne Skidmore, Maryville.