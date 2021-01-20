Spoofhound girls rout Penney to go to 12-1
HAMILTON, Mo. — Maryville saw a balanced scoring effort as it was able to rout Penney 66-30 on Tuesday in Hamilton.
Serena Sundell finished with 25 points while Anastyn Pettlon had 18 and Ava Dumke had 17.
Nodaway-Holt sweeps West Nodaway on courtwarming
GRAHAM, Mo. — The Trojans picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday night as the boys beat West Nodaway 57-55, and the girls beat the Rockets 41-17.
In the girls game, the Trojans were led by 13 points for Kloe Jenkins and 11 points for Shaina Culp. West Nodaaway was paced by four points each by Anastyn Nielson and Reagan Hagey.
In the boys game, Brilyn DeVers led Nodaway-Holt with 25 points while Gavin Leeper had 12, and Blake Bohannon and Hunter Clement each had 10. West Nodaway was led by 19 points for Tyler Blay while Grant Atkins had 12 and Hunter Dawson had 10.