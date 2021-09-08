Bluejays roll to third win of season over Knights
The Northeast Nodaway Bluejay softball team won its third-straight game to begin the season last Thursday with a 19-0 victory at Sounth Holt.
Freshman Hadley DeFreece led the team with her bat and pitching. In the pitchers’ circle she threw a 6-inning 1-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
She had four hits including two triples. Jill Boswell had three hits. Jaden Atkins, Bailey Busby, Lauren McIntyre, Meredith Adwell, Lindsey Jackson and Ruby Wilmes each had two hits.
Spoofhounds split games with Worth County, Central
Maryville softball picked up its first win of the season last Thursday with a 4-2 9-inning victory over Worth County.
Ella Schulte and Emma Sprague each had two hits and Schulte pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits, a walk and no earned runs. She struck out nine.
On Monday against Central, the Hounds lost 15-0 in three innings. Eight errors hurt the Spoofhounds.
Hounds earn first win of season against Penney
Spoofhound volleyball earned its first win on Tuesday night with a a 3-0 sweep in Hamilton against Penney.
Junior Anastyn Pettlon broke the school record for aces in three sets with nine to surpass marks set by Erin Lohafer in 2001 and Serena Sundell last year.
Last Thursday, the Hounds lost in four set to East Buchanan. Junior Rylee Vierthaler had 17 kills.
On Monday, Maryville lost in three sets to Central in St. Joseph.
Riley Blay wins Clarinda cross-country meet
Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay won the cross-country meet in Clarinda, Iowa on Tuesday night. He ran the race in 18:01.67.
North Nodaway’s Braden Mires and Darron Bix finished 58th and 59th. Nodaway Valley’s Gabe Wieland and Tyler Kirsch finished 90th and 94th respectively and North Nodaway’s Jeremiah Dobbins was 95th.
In the girls race, Hayleigh Vinzant was 25th for North Nodaway.
Thunder split matches with Union Star, South Holt
Last Thursday, Nodaway Valley volleyball won at Union Star in three sets. Reagan Hagey had five aces, five kills and seven digs.
Riley Linville had seven kills and Payton Walker had five. Kayelyn Edmondson had eight assists while Emma Bohannon had fives assists and four kills.
On Tuesday, the Thunder lost in four sets to South Holt. Hagey had eight kills, 14 digs, three blocks and three aces. Bohannon had six kills and six assists. Edmondson had eight assists.
Hounds drop matches to Savannah, Lafayette
The Spoofhound tennis team lost to Savannah 8-1 on Tuesday with Jewl Galapin winning her singles match.
Maryville lost 5-4 to Lafayette last Thursday with Athena Groumoutis, Lauren Cullin and Galapin winning their singles matches, and Groumoutis and Galapin winning in doubles