South Holt/Nodaway-Holt routs Stewartsville/Osborn
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt rolled to a 78-22 win over Stewartsville/Osborn on Friday night in the first round of the district playoffs.
The second-seeded Spartans now advance to host sixth-seeded King City, who routed third-seeded Orrick in Orrick on Saturday.
Softball honors handed out for local players
Maryville received all-conference, all-district and all-region honorees for softball this week.
Senior catcher Briley Watkins was recognized on all three lists as a first-team all-district and All-MEC pick and a second-team all-region selection. Senior Ashlyn Alexander made first-team all-district and first-team all-MEC.
Freshman pitcher Ella Schulte made second-team all-district and second-team All-MEC. Senior Emily Cassavaugh was second-team all-district and honorable mention All-MEC. Morgan Wray and Abby Swink were also honorable mention All-MEC.
In the 275 Conference, Platte Valley seniors Malia Collins and Sydnee Deen were unanimous first-team All-275 picks. Platte Valley senior Paige West and Jessica Miller were also first-team All-275 selections along with Northeast Nodaway’s Anne Schieber.
Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins and Allie Wolf were honorable mention All-275 selections.