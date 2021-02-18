Northwest track & field competes at Bearcat Open
Bearcat Athletics press release:
The Northwest Missouri State men’s and women’s track and field teams ran at the Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, Kansas, their first road trip of the indoor season.
Delanie Dykes took third in the mile, crushing the school record that was set in 2009, with an NCAA Division II provisional time of 4:55.71. Caroline Cunningham took sixth in the event in 4:58.81, just missing provisional qualifying time by half a second.
Kaylee Harp won the 600y run in a time of 1:27.69, setting a new facility record.
For the men, Blake Morgan jumped for second place in the high jump with 2.08m (6-09.75). Reece Smith took second in the 3,000m run, crushing his own school record by eight seconds with a time of 8:10.65. Caelon Harkey placed fourth in the 60m dash with a new personal best and provisional qualifying time of 6.83 seconds.
Abdelrahim Mahgoub won the 600y run in a time of 1:11.77, setting a new facility record. Omar Austin placed second in the 200m dash after running in 21.61 seconds, just under the provisional qualifying time of 21.63 seconds.
The next meet for the Bearcats will be the MIAA Championships, hosted in Topeka, Kansas on Feb. 27th and 28th.
Nodaway-Holt girls top Mound City at home
Nodaway-Holt senior Shaina Culp led the Trojans to a 48-41 win over Mound City on Tuesday night in Graham. The forward scored 26 points — including 12 in the fourth quarter.
Junior Kloe Jenkins added 12 points while Kayelyn Edmondson had four and Rileigh Brown and Krista Hart each had three.
Nodaway-Holt senior scores 1,000th point
Nodaway-Holt senior point guard Brilyn DeVers picked up his 1,000th career point on Saturday in a 54-50 win over DeKalb. DeVers led the team with 26 points in the game.
Sophomore Blake Bohannon had 12 points while Wyatt Wakely had six, Clay Hanson had five, Hunter Clement and James Herr each had two and Gavin Leeper had one.
In the girls’ game, DeKalb topped Nodaway-Holt 45-32.
Maryville, Platte Valley girls rise in MBCA poll
There is a new top-ranked team in Class 1 as the Platte Valley girls have jumped Walnut Grove to claim the top spot in the February 9 release of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Poll. Platte Valley will wrap up its regular season on Friday when it hosts Class 2 No. 1 Wellington Napoleon.
In Class 4, Maryville’s girls moved up from No. 5 to No. 4. Another notable MEC riser is St. Pius X, who is now No. 2 in Class 5. Bishop LeBlond is No. 8 in Class 2.