Platte Valley girls ranked 2nd in first MBCA poll
The Platte Valley girls basketball team goes into the second semester of action ranked third in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll.
Platte Valley is currently 8-0. Walnut Grove, the team which beat Platte Valley in the state championship game last year in currently ranked No. 1.
Tobin Cordell named to media 1st-team all-state
Maryville offensive lineman Tobin Cordell was named to the Missouri Media Association First-Team All-State Team.
Senior running back Connor Weiss and senior defensive back Caleb Kreizinger made the second team.
Spoofhound Youth Wrestling receives donation
The Maryville youth wrestling program has continued to grow this year with 58 total athletes in the program, which extends from kindergarten through sixth grade.
The participants received a recent boost in the form of a $1,500 donation from Spoofhound wrestling alumni Craig Powell.
Businesses that have supported the Spoofhound Youth Wrestling program are: Maryville Parks & Rec, Maryville Hy-Vee, Edward Jones – JR Kurz, Smith Contracting Co., FCS Financial, Midland Surveying, Nodaway Co. Abstract, Bearcat Athletics, GHS Paper Tube – Higdon Family and Rapid Elite.
The team is seeking donations for singlets and new mats. The team has also asked that if any past wrestlers have shoes they would be willing to donate that they contact them.
The team is coached by Tyler Tapps and can be followed on Facebook at Spoofhound Youth Wrestling.