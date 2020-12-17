Houchin, Kreizinger, Cordell make All-State First Team
Maryville senior offensive lineman Tobin Cordell, senior fullback Trey Houchin and senior defensive back Caleb Kreizinger were selected to the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3 All-State First Team.
Senior tight end Marc Gustafson, senior running back Connor Weiss and junior linebacker Drew Spire made the second team. Junior defensive end Blake Casteel and senior defensive back Matt Goodridge were selected to the third team.
Class 3, District 16 All-District
Maryville quarterback Connor Drake, defensive back Brady Farnan, offensive lineman Jackson Ozanne, running back Kade Wilmes, offensive lineman Kort Watkins, offensive lineman Tobin Cordell, running back Connor Weiss, running back Trey Houchin, tight end Marc Gustafson, defensive end Blake Casteel, defensive back Caleb Kreizinger, linebacker Drew Spire and defensive back Matt Goodridge made the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3, All-District 16 team.
Watkins wins 195-pound title at Lenox Invitational
Maryville senior Keiren Watkins took first in the 195-pound weight class at the Lenox Invitional on Saturday in Lenox, Iowa. Watkins finished 3-0 in the tournament with two falls and a major decision.
Other medalists were second-place 126-pounder Tucker Turner, fifth-place 220-pounder Zeke Adamson and fifth-place 120-pounder Tanner Turner.