Maryville wrestling starts year 2-1
CLARINDA, Iowa — The Spoofhounds went 2-1 in their season-opening quad meet on Thursday in Clarinda. The Hounds were without football players and key returners Connor Weiss, Drew Spire and Kort Watkins.
Maryville beat Albany 36-18 and beat Griswold 39-12. Clarinda beat Maryville 69-0.
Tanner Turner, Tucker Turner, Erich McEwen, Keiren Watkins and Zeke Adamson each went 2-1. Maven Vette and Braden Wallace went 1-2.
Spoofhound football places nine on All-MEC First Team
The Maryville Spoofhounds had nine selections on the All-Midland Empire Conference First Team. They had 21 total selections.
Lineman Blake Casteel, tight end and defensive lineman Marc Gustafson and running back and defensive back Connor Weiss made the list as both an offensive and defensive selection.
Trey Houchin made it as a first-team fullback, Drew Spire made it as a first-team linebacker and Kade Wilmes was a first-team defensive specialist.
Caleb Kreizinger was a second-team defensive back and an honorable mention receiver. Kyle Stuart was a second-team linebacker, and Tobin Cordell was a second-team offensive lineman.
Jackson Ozanne and Dylan White were honorable mention offensive linemen selections while Ozanne was also an honorable mention on the defensive line.
Caden Stoecklein and Wilmes made it as honorable mention running backs. Houchin was also an honorable mention linebacker.
Connor Drake was selected as the honorable mention quarterback. Brady Farnan was an honorable mention selection at defensive back.
The only unanimous first-team selection in the conference was St. Pius X’s David Deters at wide receiver.