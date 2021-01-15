KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maryville went into Thursday’s game at St. Pius X with a lot of factors working against them.
First, the Spoofhound (10-1) were facing a St. Pius X team ranked seventh in Class 5 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — the same poll where Maryville has yet to receive any votes in Class 4 this year. Second, they were on the road facing a fairly big crowd by current pandemic standards. And thirdly, they were without starting guard Lauren Cullin for the second-straight game following her ankle injury.
Maryville left the game with the most important factor working for them with a 43-39 victory.
“I just saw a group of girls tonight who were able to weather adversity,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said.
Maryville senior Serena Sundell got herself established quickly by tipping the opening jump ball to sophomore Anastyn Pettlon, then racing to the corner where Pettlon fed the ball right back to her for a 3-pointer seven seconds into the game.
St. Pius X (9-1) did not make things easy for the future Kansas State Wildcat though as they were physical with her every time she ventured inside the 3-point arc. With just 10 fouls called on the Warriors in the game prior to a pair of intentional fouls to extend the game at the end, defenders got more brazen as the game went along.
“I had to adjust going through the game,” Sundell said. “I tried just keep going up strong, you know. It didn’t go my way most of the time, but that is just how I play and the player I am, so I’m going to keep doing that.”
Sundell’s mindset was that she couldn’t and shouldn’t change her game because of the way the game was being called. Although she says she thinks she can learn from the game moving forward.
“I could have done a better job distributing when those girls are all on me, but I’ll learn for next time,” Sundell said.
While the defense was honed in on making Sundell’s night as difficult as possible, that opened things up for Pettlon to find her rhythm. Four quick points for Pettlon gave the Spoofhounds a 7-2 lead.
“I was fortunate to knock down some shots tonight,” Pettlon said. “That is a pretty good team, so I’m glad I was on.”
Sundell cashed in on another 3-pointer to extend the lead to 10-2, but St. Pius X went on a a 13-2 run to take a 15-12 advantage midway through the second quarter. Sundell converted a 3-point play to knot things back up.
After a pair of Warrior free throws, Pettlon hit a 3-pointer to retake the lead and trigger an 8-0 run which ended with a Sundell floater in the lane to beat the buzzer.
Sundell began the second half much like the first half and opened the scoring with a 3-pointer for a 26-17 lead. Pius scored on the ensuing possession, but Maryville answered with a 7-0 run which included 3-pointers from Pettlon and Sundell to push the margin to 33-19.
After the Warriors hit two more from the charity stripe, Pettlon connected on her third three of the game.
Team manager Kendall Harkrider has taken to referring to Sundell and Pettlon as the ‘Splash Sisters,’ a reference to the Golden State Warriors’ ‘Splash Brothers’ backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and the duo lived up to the nickname on Thursday with seven combined 3-pointers.
“I felt like she was really a big spark tonight,” Sundell said. “Any time that I was getting frustrated and things weren’t going what seemed like our way, I’d look over to Anastyn, my ‘Splash Sister,’ and she is knocking one down, then we are back in it and back refocused.”
St. Pius X would not quit on their home floor though and behind an even heightened defensive physicality and the exceptional of senior Ashley Hall mounted a rally. Hall had 10 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the fourth quarter, as the Warriors went on a 15-0 run to tie the game.
“Every year that I’ve played St. Pius, it has be a four-quarter game, so we knew that coming in,” Sundell said. “We knew coming in that it was going to be a down-to-the-wire game and we had to come in with the right mindset, knowing that they weren’t going to just let us come here and take it from them."
Sundell knocked down two free throws with 2:10 to play to retake the lead, but Hall answered with a 2-for-2 trip to the line herself to tie it again with 1:39 left. Sundell went quickly on the following possession though and with 1:26 on the clock was able to connect on just her second 2-point field goal of the night.
“We just had to push through and we did,” Pettlon said.
Maryville sophomore Rylee Vierthaler tracked down an errant Warrior pass on the next trip down the floor for the steal, and St. Pius X quickly fouled Sundell. The senior knocked down the first free throw in the 1-and-1 opportunity, but missed the second, leaving it at a 3-point game.
Pius’ shot missed though and senior Emily Cassavaugh grabbed the rebound and was fouled with four seconds left. Cassavaugh also hit the first shot of her 1-and-1 chance to seal the win.
Sundell led Maryville with 23 points while Pettlon had 13. Vierthaler had three, Ava Dumke had two and Cassavaugh had one very important free throw.
“We know every game that Serena is going to get a ton of attention — and she should,” Albrecht said. “So other girls have to step up, and I thought tonight that all of our girls stepped up.”
Sundell, Pettlon, Vierthaler and Cassavaugh all played the entire game as the bench was shortened without Cullin and with Dumke taking a starting role.
“I thought that tonight, they showed tremendous toughness,” Albrecht said.
Hall did a little of everything for the Warriors scoring 17 points after opening the evening by signing the National Anthem.
The tests don’t get any easier for the Spoofhounds as they will host the No. 1 Class 4A team in Iowa on Saturday at the Hound Pound. Glenwood enters the game led by its backcourt Madison Carmen (16.8 points per game) and Jenna Hopp (15 points per game).