ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville softball team went through its share of growing pains to begin the season with a young team and a team which had a lot of players missing time early in the season.
In the last week, the Spoofhound have begun to show the promise that the young group knew they had all season. It started with their first win in conference play last Thursday with a 12-0 shutout of St. Pius X.
The Spoofhounds won a game in the Chillicothe Tournament over the weekend against Penney before losing a pair, but were able to pick momentum right back up in a 14-4 victory at Bishop LeBlond on Tuesday in six innings.
“We have a young team, but we have a young talented team,” Maryville sophomore Jerrica Hess said. “They give it their all every chance they get.”
The momentum got rolling in the top of the first inning as Maryville's first six batters all reached base and would eventually come around to score.
“It feels like it's finally all connecting and we are finally all putting it together,” Maryville freshman Brylie Henggeler said. “We are actually accomplishing what we've been putting the work in for.”
Sophomore Ella Schulte and Henggeler began the game with back-to-back singles. Freshman Emma Sprague and junior Abby Swink followed that with walks.
Junior catcher Miquela Giesken had a 2-run single to make the score 3-0. Giesken missed significant time early in the season, but the Spoofhounds are very happy to have their backstop back in the lineup.
“It is just hard to get a rhythm when you are missing some of your squad,” Maryville coach Chandra DeMott said.
The Spoofhounds had just three upperclassmen in the lineup on Tuesday, but they batted back-to-back-to-back and all contributed to the big first inning as junior third baseman Clara Viau drove in Swink with a base hit.
Bishop LeBlond was able to get the next two batters out, but Hess drove in Giesken and Viau with a double that reached the wall in left field. Hess came into score on Schulte's second hit of the inning — a double — for a 7-0 lead after one.
“Just to do my best every time and hit the ball is my goal,” Hess said.
That proved to be all Schulte would need in the pitcher's circle, although the first inning was a feeling-out process. Schulte allowed a pair of infield hits and two walks in the first inning before settling in and getting out of the frame with just two runs allowed.
“Tonight was definitely a lot about adjustment,” Schulte said.
The first inning was also highlighted by a spectacular catch in center field by freshman Alyssa Cunningham. The defensive improvement by the Hounds has been evident lately with the return of Giesken behind the plate and everyone else's ability to slot into more natural positions.
“It is really nice having her back and I'm sure she loves being back,” Schulte said. “It has helped a lot just having people back in their regular positions.”
The Spoofhounds picked up another run in the second inning with Swink picking up a lead-off single and coming around to score on an error with Viau at the plate. Viau reached in all four plate appearances with two errors allowing her to reach to go with a single and double.
The Eagles got two runs back in the fourth inning, but that was as close as they would get.
Maryville put up six runs in the sixth inning with Hess reaching on a walk, and Schulte and Henggeler each picking up singles. Sprague hustled her way to first on a dropped third strike with Henggeler bluffing like she was scoring from third to distract the Eagle catcher.
Swink reached on an error and Viau connected on a 2-run double. She came in to score on a wild pitch for the important 14th run to reach the margin for a run-rule game.
The Hounds secured that 6-inning victory with a 1-2-3 sixth inning for Schulte. Schulte retired the final seven batters she faced and allowed four runs on six hits in her six innings. Her two first-inning walks were her only two of the night, and she struck out 10 Eagles.
Schulte led the offense with three hits. Henggeler and Viau each had a pair of hits.
The Hounds are back in St. Joseph on Thursday for a game at Benton. The Cardinals and Spoofhounds had a close contest earlier this month which Benton won 5-2.
“I think we are moving on the right track,” Hess said. “I like the progress that we are making and I hope that we can just keep playing as a team together.”