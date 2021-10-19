ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Of every sport the Midland Empire Conference offers, no team has had a longer run of conference championships than Spoofhound boys cross country. Maryville made its fourth-straight trip to the winner’s circle on Tuesday night in St. Joseph with a dominant showing.
“Every time is special, but this one just feels that much better,” Maryville senior Cale Sterling said.
The Spoofhounds finished with five of the top six runners in the race including first, second and third.
“It felt so good,” Maryville sophomore Connor Blackford said. “We knew this was a possibility, but until you go out and do it, it just doesn’t feel the same.”
Spoofhound senior Jag Galapin captured his first individual conference championship with a 17:44.7 to lead the field of 44 runners around the course on Missouri Western’s campus.
Galapin continued the run of individual conference champions, joining Caleb Feuerbacher and Garrett Dumke to give the team five-straight years with the champion. The recent run of success is new for the Hounds with those three being the only conference champions in program history.
“It feels really weird. I can’t believe it,” Galapin said. "It didn’t come up for me until I finished this race and a relative and a teammate’s relative came up to me and said, ‘You just won the conference championship.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did.’ I just never thought I would win a conference championship.”
Galapin wasn’t running alone at the top of the field as Blackford — who may very well be the fourth champion from Maryville next year — was five seconds behind Galapin in second.
Third was Sterling who became the first Maryville boys runner to become a 4-time All-MEC runner. He has been in the top-6 at conference all four years.
Sterling got ill during the race but still managed to run a 18:15.8 to take third overall.
While the Spoofhounds will lose Galapin and Sterling next season, the future is still bright for the team. Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering showed why on Tuesday.
The freshman duo finished fifth and sixth respectively with St. Pius X senior Austin Garza breaking up the perfect team score by taking fourth. Masters and Deering finished the race in 19:05.3 and 19:09.3 respectively.
“I am very impressed with how they stepped up,” Galapin said.
The talented youth on the Spoofhounds goes beyond the top-5 who contributed to the team score. Sophomore Mason Marriott finished 13th and was an All-MEC runner with a 20:19.7.
Sophomore Braiden Bloomquist missed All-MEC by one place but took 15th with a 20:56.2.
In the junior varsity race, the Spoofhounds finished 1-2-3 again with their times stacking up well with the other teams’ varsity.
“They have bought in,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “Most of these guys have run with us in seventh and eighth grade with our middle school cross country program and they’ve just kind of slid into high school. … They cheer each other on like crazy — just fully invested in other kids’ success — which leads to faster times.”
Sophomore Colton Berry won the junior varsity race with a 21:55.1, freshman Raymond Zhao was second with a 22:29.9 and freshman Dalton McDonough was third with a 23:23.
If Marriott, Bloomquist, Berry, Zhao and McDonough would have formed their own team for the varsity race, they would have finished third as a team, only behind their Spoofhound teammates and Chillicothe.
Sophomore Xaeden Domenden took sixth in the junior varsity race to cap the performances for the Spoofhound boys.
On the girls side of things, freshman Caroline Pohren continued the streak of underclassmen shining. Pohren finished ninth to earn All-MEC honors as a freshman with a 24:14.6.
“It feels really good,” Pohren said.
The freshman continued the trend of improving each race and is looking forward to being back on the same course in less than two weeks for districts to earn a spot at state.
“Every single meet I have PR’ed,” Pohren said. “… I don’t know what my time is at this meets, but all the previous meets I’ve just improved and kept improving. Bade is just good at what he does. He coaches us good and obviously he’s doing something right.”
Sophomore Kennedy Strauch finished 25th in the girls race.
The district meet is Saturday, October 30, at Missouri Western. The Spoofhounds are in Class 3 and the boys race is at 12:30 p.m. while the girls race is at 1:05 p.m.
The Class 1 races are also that day at Missouri Western with Platte Valley and Nodaway Valley competing in the Class 1 boys race at 10:45 a.m. and the Class 1 girls race at 11:20 a.m.
“I’m really looking forward to what is ahead,” Blackford said.