ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The first season that the Midland Empire Conference crowned a champion in boys’ soccer, it was the Maryville Spoofhounds.
Twenty years have passed since then and the entire roster of the current Maryville team has been born since then, but on Thursday, Maryville captured its second outright MEC championship by completing an undefeated league season with an 8-0 win at Lafayette.
“It is really nice to do this my senior year and be a part of the team that did it,” Maryville senior Andrew Cronk said. “It is awesome.”
For first-year coach Jesus Gonzalez, who was an assistant last year, the title is special, but he is pointing to bigger goals for Class 1’s second-ranked team.
“It feels good, I’m not going to lie,” Gonzalez said. “It was not our goal at the beginning of the season, but something that happens when you work hard. We are getting this reward for that hard work.”
Maryville established itself quickly in the first half with standout sophomore Kason Teale having a first-half hat trick with three goals. Senior James DiStefano had a pair of goals in the opening 40 minutes and junior Quinn Pettlon added another.
Cronk had two assists on Teale's goals. The senior takes pride in leading the team in assists this season and feeding the team’s top scorers in Jacob Ferris, Teale and DiStefano.
“It is great to play with them,” Cronk said. “Jacob is my best friend. Getting to play with them and get assists for them, it is just awesome."
The second half was short-lived with Ferris striking first by chipping a shot right over the keeper for his first goal of the night. The Lafayette players were impressed with the effort too with several players congratulating Ferris on the well-placed shot.
Five minutes into the second half, Lafayette was called for a hand ball in the box, and after a little bit of discussion on who would take the penalty kick to make the MEC championship official, DiStefano stepped up to take it.
The senior buried a shot into the net and the celebration could begin.
“We are working so hard in practice, and it is paying off in games,” junior Marcus Henggeler said.
The team ran to the stands as fans handed them a banner made by Jaxson Staples parents which spelled out the achievement: ‘MEC Champs.’
DiStefano and Teale each finished with three goals while Ferris and Pettlon each added one. It is Staples’ third straight shutout.
The Spoofhounds have one final regular season game with a trip to Bishop LeBlond on Tuesday for a non-conference game. They begin district play the following week.
“Since the middle of the season, we have been playing really good,” Gonzalez said. “We have been getting to know each other better and we have started playing our game — and that is really important for us. Hopefully, we get better in the next couple of games before districts.”
Maryville is the No. 2 seed in Class 1 District 8. They open on Nov. 11 against Lutheran (Kansas City) in Lee’s Summit. If they win that game, it sets up a top-5 in Class 1 showdown with No. 2 Maryville getting a road game for the district title against No. 4, but top-seeded, Summit Christian Academy.
“It is good that we are No. 2 (in the district), No. 3 or No. 4 would be okay too,” Gonzalez said. “That makes the kids realize that we still need to work hard and be on our toes all the time.”