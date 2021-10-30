ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhound boys turned in another dominant cross-country performance, this one at the perfect time, the state qualifying meet in St Joseph. Six Spoofhounds received individual medals, five boys and one girl, and the boys team finished first in the district, qualifying as a team for the state meet.
Senior Jag Galapin finished the race in familiar fashion, first place. His senior running mate Cale Sterling, and sophomore teammate Connor Blackford finished second and third respectively. Galapin outpaced his teammates by almost 30 seconds in a truly dominating performance.
“First, I just like this course, all of my strengths. I’m really good in hills,” Galapin said. “From what people tell me about how I run, I jump, or I hop so I think that really helps me with my uphills. The way I run definitely fits the hilly course. The footing wasn’t bad, so I’m grateful for that today.”
Sterling was also pleased to be running in St Joseph.
“It’s great,” Sterling said. “The course has changed so much since last year, but I like the change. I like having a challenging course. Cross country is obviously challenging enough, but I’ve really been enjoying this course. I think I’ve enjoyed this course every time.”
Blackford was happy that the team was able to earn the team win against St. Michael.
“We obviously knew this course well,” Blackford said. “It’s our third time this year, but you obviously know that you have to go out there and do it. We knew it was going to be a tight race with St. Michael, and we’d have to run our hearts out and everyone was going to have to do their part, so just to go out there and take 1-2-3 and have the other two guys right there with us felt so good.”
In regard to the other two guys Blackford was referring to, they were two freshmen, Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering. Masters and Deering finished seventh and tenth respectively in a field of 113 runners. Because of the strong push by these five members of the Spoofhound Cross Country team, they qualified as a team for the state meet by winning the district team championship.
“It’s amazing the way these guys push,” Galapin said. “1-2-3 is truly amazing. Sometimes I can’t even comprehend how good that is. But people compliment that, and it is very rare. It’s proof of our team working very hard and being very consistent.”
Sterling agrees that it is a team effort.
“I remember being a freshman, trying to push the seniors, and now I feel like it's come full circle where these younger guys have been really feeding me and helping me improve myself as well,” Sterling said.
The state meet is next weekend in Columbia.
“It really couldn’t have gone much better for us,” Blackford said. “It was a great way to cap off this part of the season and add one more week to the season and look forward to what is to come. The leadership of this team is amazing. We have two great seniors, some great freshmen, just a great team and we’re so excited. It’s been great. To have this crew, and a great coach to push us through has been great. This has been the year we won’t forget, and we’re so pumped to see what we can do next week.”
Also qualifying from Maryville, on the girls side of the meet, was freshman Caroline Pohren who finished nineteenth and will travel with the boys team to Columbia for next weekend's state festivities.