MARYVILLE, Mo. — Rodney Bade talked in the beginning of the year about the great individual talent on his Maryville roster and his high expectations for that talent. But the coach also admitted that this may not be the season where the Spoofhounds will win many team championships at meets because of a lack of people out for track and field.
The Spoofhound boys talent proved up to the challenge of overcoming a lack of numbers on Thursday in the Maryville Relays. The Hounds won the meet with 183 points while Cameron was second in the 9-team field with 86.
The Spoofhounds found their most points from a familiar place as they dominated the distance races. That happened despite the distance runners mixing up which events they ran in.
“Year after year, we seem to have guys step up and come into the culture,” Maryville senior Garrett Dumke said.
The track events started with Maryville passing on what was an almost sure 10 points for the team in the 4x800-meter relay, but the Hounds know they are dominant in that event and had nothing to prove on Thursday.
Dumke enjoyed his Senior Night with a pair of individual championships despite not running his strongest event with the 3,200-meter run. He took first in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run.
“Last time around this track at home, I’m starting to get back into it,” Dumke said. “I had a rough start at the beginning of the season, but I’m starting to feel like myself again.”
In both of those events, junior Jag Galapin was second, and in the 1,600-meter run, junior Cale Sterling was third.
While Dumke, Galapin and Sterling are normally top options for the 3,200-meter run, they all sat out of the meet’s longest race. However, that didn’t mean that the Spoofhounds lacked talent to put in the two mile.
Freshman Connor Blackford, who’s best event is the mile, put on a show in the 3,200 meters with 10:06.94 to crush his previous personal best and beat the second-place runner by two minutes and 23 seconds.
“It feels great,” Blackford said. “When I saw the splits and where I was hopefully going to end up if I kept that pace, I was super excited. To finish with a 20-second PR is great. … Really happy with how it turned out. I couldn’t ask for much more.”
Blackford has embraced the Spoofhound distance tradition, which has flourished under Bade and includes alumni such as Josh Sanders, Caleb Feuerbacher and Zach Staples who each ran collegiately.
“That culture that has built up over the last six or seven years, it’s fantastic,” Blackford said. “It is so fun to be able to do it now and carry it on to the next runners.”
The youngest member of that distance group has made tremendous strides this season.
“It is nice being a freshman and to come into the season with absolutely no expectations,” Blackford said. “I’m super excited with where I am. I wouldn’t have believed you if you told me this is where I’d be even two months earlier. It feels great to be here.”
While the distance runners have been a reliable source of points for the Hounds over the years, the field events helped them run up the team points on Thursday.
Sophomore Keaton Stone helped lead that effort with a first-place finish in the triple jump and a second-place showing in the pole vault. The Hounds were 1-2 in the pole vault with Gage Marriott winning the event.
“He feels the most natural in the triple,” Bade said of Stone. “He is doing really well."
The Hounds racked up the points with second-place marks in all three throwing events where Spencer Willnerd was second in both the shot put and javelin while Beau Gillespie was second in the discus.
The Hounds also saw key points in the sprints with Aiden McGee taking third in the 200-meters.
The highlights on the hurdles were provided by the Flores family. Jesus Flores has largely focused on his jumps this season, and he had a good day finishing third in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump, but his best performance came in the event his big sister is more known for, the 300-meter hurdles.
“He destroyed the field,” Bade said.
Senior Ilse Flores has been a constant presence in the hurdles for the Spoofhounds over the years, but she was very proud of her little brother for turning heads on Thursday with a 44.45 in the 300-meter hurdles to win the event by nearly three seconds.
“Obviously, I’ll be tough on him because I’m his sister and that is my job,” Ilse Flores said. “But it is really nice to know that he will still be here because even when I graduate, our name is still going to be here, he is going to keep winning, and that is so exciting.”
Ilse Flores also had quite a meet herself with two individual titles. She won the pole vault and the 100-meter hurdles. She was also third in the 300-meter hurdles.
“I was so happy with it, especially since they were both PRs for me,” Ilse Flores said. “I’ve been trying in the hurdles to break that time for a long time. I’ve been stuck at 17 (seconds) and I finally did that today. It was really exciting.”
While Jesus Flores will fill Ilse’s shoes in the hurdles from a family perspective, freshman Ella Schulte has proven she is the next girls’ hurdler the team will rely on. Schulte was third in 100-meter hurdles.
Another senior, Grace Ozanne, also had a big day for the girls. Ozanne was second in the triple jump and third in the 400-meter dash.
Just like on the boys’ side, the Spoofhound throwers racked up points. Senior Gracie Wenger was third in the shot put, but the top performer of the day was senior Ashlyn Alexander who won the discus.
“I have really progressed since the season started,” Alexander said. “Not having a season last year has really made me work hard this year.”
The Spoofhound girls finished third as a team despite being without one of the state’s best points-getters with Brooklynn Holtman injured.
“I love this team,” Ilse Flores said. “I think they are all very dedicated, and at practice, I can see that everyone just gives it their all. At meets, they just surprise you every time and it is just so exciting to watch.”
Maryville now prepares for next Tuesday’s Midland Empire Conference Championships on Tuesday in Chillicothe.