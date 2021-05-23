ODESSA, Mo. — Looking to keep its season alive, Maryville track and field found itself in Odessa for the MSHSAA Class 3 Sectional 4 Championships. The Spoofhounds held hopes of sending a good-sized squad to Jefferson City for the Class 3 State Championships, and they did just that.
Eight individual Hounds qualified for state and the boys 4x800-meter relay will allow another Spoofhound to join his teammates in competition. Although there weren’t as many athletes that qualified as coach Rodney Bade had hoped, he was pleased considering the weather conditions.
“The meet was good, our kids did well,” Bade said. “We didn’t qualify quite as many as we were hoping for, but that’s kind of how this goes. There’s some that are lock-ins, some are longshots and some are a surprise. They persevered through the rain. It was a long day.”
Maryville got its first state qualifier in sophomore Keaton Stone. His personal-best jump of 41-11 ½ on his second attempt earned him a third-place finish and a spot in the state championships.
Distance races followed shortly after as the wind started to pick up and it began to drizzle. Senior Garrett Dumke and junior Jag Galapin tailed each other en route to a third and fourth place finish in the 3,200-meter run with times of 10 minutes 18.38 seconds and 10:20.26, respectively.
Before warming up, Bade told the duo that three competitors had dropped from the race, so there was no pressure to run anything fast. The two wanted to qualify for state and save their energy for races later in the day.
Dumke and Galapin then helped the 4x800-meter relay team to a second-place finish with a time of 8:27.92. This punched tickets for freshman Connor Blackford and junior Cale Sterling to go to the state meet as well.
“It was a very strategic day,” Dumke said. “With what the circumstances were, coming in and accomplishing what needed to be accomplished is very fulfilling. Being able to chill in one race takes a lot of guts. I’m very happy with the outcome, so I have no regrets.”
Dumke then went on to finish third in the mile run with a personal-best time of 4:35.88, qualifying in every event he entered. Blackford also qualified with his second-place performance in the same race, earning himself a new personal record of 4:35.42.
Squeezed right between the conclusion of the 4x800 and the 100-meter hurdles was an untimely rain delay. As the sky released an unrelenting combination of wind and rain, the soaked hurdlers who were prepping for what could’ve been their last race of the season received an abrupt interruption.
Instead of racing for a chance to compete against Missouri’s fastest, all athletes and spectators fled the stadium to look for shelter. At first, the delay was only to be an hour, but as time continued, so did the showers.
After two and a half hours, the meet officials were ready to return to continue the meet and fight through any remaining misting. This meant senior Ilse Flores-Hernandez would capitalize on her chance at qualifying. In a time of 17.00, Flores-Hernandez finished fourth in the 100 hurdles, claiming the final spot in the event.
Shortly after, her brother Jesus Flores-Hernandez would follow in her footsteps and finish third in the high jump with a jump of 6-0 ¾.
The next Spoofhound to qualify was the standout junior Brooklynn Holtman who competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and the high jump. After a discrepancy with the bar height and attempts, Holtman would fail to qualify in the high jump. However, that didn’t stop her from excelling in her three other events.
Holtman finished fourth in the 100 with a time of 12.65, third in the 400 with a time of 59.75 and was the sectional champion in the 200 with a time of 26.21. She set her eyes on state, but never quite believed she’d make it there until she qualified in three events.
“I used to say, ‘there’s no way you’ll make it to state because the girls are so good there,’” Holtman said. “Well look at me now. I’m fair competition for all of them. I qualified in three events so it’s exciting to see all the hard work has paid off.”
Holtman struggled with the rain delays as her 100 was immediately after the two and a half hour intermission. She said her body took a lot of time to wake up after being stuck for so long and that her times reflected that. Nonetheless, she did enough to survive and run faster another day.
The final Spoofhound state qualifier got little attention from the roaring stadium. Isolated from the running and jumping events, senior Beau Gillespie threw himself onto the state bus. His second throw of the discus competition soared out for 125-feet-5 and earned him a second-place finish.
As a team, the boys tallied 59 points to finish fourth overall. Dumke led the boys with 14 points across his three events on the day. For the girls, Maryville finished eighth with a total of 46 points. Holtman led the girls with 25 points across four events.
Maryville track and field will have one more meet — easily the most important one of the season. The Spoofhounds will travel to Jefferson City on Saturday to compete in the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships. As they prepare for the last meet of the season, Bade wants his athletes to rest and get back to the basics of track and field.
“A lot of times we forget to enjoy this,” Bade said. “We get to sectionals and we’re so focused on qualifying that we forget to soak it in and enjoy the experience. As coaches and athletes, that’s why we do this.”