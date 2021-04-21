MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound tennis team had an inauspicious start to the season when it lost its season opener, but since then the Hounds have been on a tear — winning 6-straight matchups.
Maryville (6-1) continued its stretch of dominance with a 9-0 sweep of Benton on Wednesday night at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center.
“We are definitely playing well overall which is very nice,” Maryville senior Mitchell Meyers said.
The team persevered without senior Henry Swink on Wednesday, who is sidelined with injury.
“I thought they played really well,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “I had some different doubles that don't normally play together with my No. 4 out, so I’ve been trying some different situations. It was great that everybody came out with a win playing with some new people.”
One of the keys to his early stretch of the season has been finding doubles pairings that fit together well.
“Being with a lot of different doubles partners, it is like going into a new house,” Maryville senior Matt Goodridge said. “You have to figure out what is new and how they work. Everyone works in a different way. I know that sounds weird when it comes to tennis, but some people are aggressive and some people try to play safe.”
Wednesday’s doubles matches went the Spoofhounds’ way with No. 1 duo Mitchell Meyers and Carson Kempf picking up an 8-1 win and No. 3 doubles pairing Kason Teale and Justin Staples matching that result.
“(Kempf) is definitely more of a power hitter than I am, because I like to play it safe and he goes for the win, which is nice,” Meyers said. “I can try to set him up a little bit and he can keep them off balance. … His serves are killer. I don’t want to be on the opposite side of that.”
The doubles match that captured everyone’s attention was on Court No. 2 where Maryville’s Goodridge and James DiStefano jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but Benton’s Trenton Mull and Christian Shelton scored the next four points of the night for a 5-4 lead.
“We got up, we were feeling comfortable and next thing you know, they scored like four unanswered points on us,” Goodridge said. “Next thing you know we are going into a tiebreaker.”
The pairings traded points until Benton held a 7-6 lead. Goodridge and DiStefano scored the next two points to take control, but Benton forced the tiebreaker by evening the match at 8-8.
Goodridge and DiStefano had regained their rhythm and dominated the tiebreaker — winning it 7-2.
“James is one of those people who plays aggressive,” Goodridge said. “It is just getting used to it. I just think we need more experience.”
The singles matches didn’t provide as much excitement as the Spoofhounds won all six. Meyers set the tone as the team’s No. 1 with a 8-0 win over Benton’s Sutton Redemer.
“I definitely am trying just to slow down,” Meyers said. “I’ve practiced enough that I do have — I’d like to think that I have the skills to do stuff, but then my brain just thinks too fast. These fast few matches, I’ve tried to focus on just hitting good shots instead of hard shots.”
Teale and Staples were just as dominant, winning their No. 4 and No. 6 matches by 8-0 scores. The depth of the Spoofhound lineup continued to be a strength of the Spoofhounds.
“Knowing that whether you are the No. 1 or the sixth one of varsity, you are still getting those points for your team,” Staples said. “That way if the No. 1 happens to have an off day that day, then you are getting that win to balance it out for the team scores.”
In 5-4 wins over St. Pius X and Southwest Valley, the depth of the Spoofhound lineup paid huge dividends.
“Yesterday, we played at Southwest and their top three were very strong players, so the top three of us — me, Matt and Carson — all unfortunately lost,” Meyers said. “But then our four, five and six were strong enough that they were able to beat their four, five and six. We ended up coming back and winning the match 5-4.”
Kempf showed his toughness in his No. 3 singles match as he battled through a sore shoulder to beat Benton’s Ethan Colwell 8-1.
Goodridge coasted to a 8-2 victory in the No. 2 singles match with a 8-2 win over Mull.
DiStefano capped the perfect day for the Spoofhounds with a 8-4 win over Ethan Duncan.
The Spoofhounds celebrated their Senior Night as well. Meyers, Goodridge and Staples represented the senior class in the varsity lineup.
When reflecting on what Senior Night meant this year, Goodridge pointed out the difference from a year ago.
“It is kind of bittersweet since it is the last year,” Goodridge said. “It is better than having nothing like last year when we barely got two weeks into the season and had to cancel. It feels good to be out here and have the opportunity to play with everybody.”