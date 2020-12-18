ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds have still only had single-digit practices together this season. That means that coach Matt Stoecklein is still learning more about his club each time they take the floor.
“We are still six days in, and we are still out of shape,” Stoecklein said. “I look in the first quarter, three minutes in and they just look tired. Second half, two minutes in, and they just look tired. In that regard we still have a ways to go, but I'm super proud of their effort.”
Despite a 44-42 road loss to Benton on Friday, Stoecklein and the Hounds came away with a lot of positives, namely that freshman Derek Quinlin appears ready to make a major contribution to the varsity team.
“We've been playing really well as a team lately, and all the older guys have just been really good helpers and mentors to me,” Quinlin said. “That has just helped me get to this point.”
Maryville senior guard Trey Houchin has been dealing with a blister on his foot and with an ankle injury as well, the Spoofhounds were without one of their top shooters in the second half against Benton.
“I think the blister bothers him more than anything,” Stoecklein said. “Unfortunately, that just takes time, so maybe over Christmas break he will get a chance to heal. He started lighting it up the other day against LeBlond.”
Quinlin stepped into his first true varsity minutes of his career in the second quarter when Houchin went to the bench. The freshman, who has been a scoring machine at the junior varsity level this season, was hesitant to look for his own shot at first.
Maryville leading scorer Caden Stoecklein, who was thrust into the starting lineup as a freshman last season, offered the young guard some encouragement though.
“In the second quarter, I was in for like two minutes,” Quinlin said. “I had one at the three and I passed it. Caden said trust yourself and shoot it. I was like, 'OK.'”
The confidence paid dividends in the fourth quarter when Quinlin got another opportunity. With Benton on a 4-0 run which tied the game at 34-34, Quinlin connected on a 3-pointer to put Maryville back in front.
“Derek came up big tonight, especially with Trey out, he filled Trey's shoes and hit shots,” Caden Stoecklein said. “I just kept on telling him, 'shoot it, shoot it, trust your shot.' He is such a great shooter, hopefully we can use him later on in the season.”
The Cardinals surged back in front 38-37 after a pair of baskets, but Maryville senior Caleb Kreizinger tied the game on a free throw.
A Benton 3-pointer by Adrian Byrd put the Cardinals in front by three with 2:40 left. Maryville senior Marc Gustafson hit a foul shot on the other end, but Benton went into their stall offense on the ensuing possession and ran the clock down to 57 seconds before a foul put Benton junior Carson Newlon on the foul line.
Newlon hit both shots for a four-point lead. After a Kreizinger offensive rebound, Quinlin came up big again and splashed another 3-pointer to cut the lead to one with 25 seconds left.
“I came out in the fourth quarter, calmed my nerves a bit and hit a couple,” Quinlin said.
Newlon went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe on the next trip and Benton, who only had two team fouls despite a physical game, implemented the strategy of fouling to run the clock down and make Maryville inbound again with less time.
The clock got down to nine seconds before the Cardinal let the Hounds into the frontcourt. Stoecklein, who led Maryville with 15 points, shook loose for a good look at a 3-point jumper, but the shot missed and the buzzer sounded before Keaton Stone could get a shot up after the offensive rebound.
“We got a great look, it just didn't fall,” Matt Stoecklein said. “I know he is frustrated that he didn't make it.”
Quinlin was not the only Spoofhound reserve who came through for Maryville. Spencer Willnerd provided huge minutes in the first half when Marc Gustafson sat the entire second quarter with two fouls.
“He was big,” Matt Stoecklein said.
Aside from Stoecklein's 15 points, Kreizinger had nine, Quinlin had six, Marc Gustafson had five, Spencer Willnerd had four and Brady Farnan had three.
Benton's Kason Maubey matched Stoecklein's 15 while Kamren Caine added 10.
“It is good for us at the beginning of the year to have these tight games,” Caden Stoecklein said. “It will help us further on in the season. We haven't haven't had a lot of practices yet, but I am just glad that we battled all night against a good Benton team. We came up short, but we got them later on in the season.”
Maryville will play its last game before the holiday break on Tuesday with a home game against one of the top teams in Class 1, Mound City.
Mound City is led by junior Tony Osburn who had 45 points including nine 3-pointers in a win over Stewartsville/Osborn. He is averaging 31 points per game this season.