EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — There is never a fun time to lose a game the way the Spoofhounds did on Wednesday, but if it was going to happen, Maryville was glad it did in the championship game of the Excelsior Spring s Tournament rather than in one of the postseason tournaments.
Maryville (7-1) controlled almost every statistic and dominated the title game against North Kansas City, but the Hornets won the only statistic that goes in the record book with a 2-1 final score.
“I thought that it might be the best game that we have played all year, which is weird to say because it’s the only loss,” Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said. “I mean, you watched the game. We controlled the ball the entire game.
“They literally had two chances, two chances the entire game, and they scored both of them. Two counters — we had the ball in their half, they had a couple counter attacks and scored on both of them. But that’s soccer, that happens on every level.”
Maryville, a Class 2 school in soccer, took it to the larger Class 4 team in the first half and had the ball on the North Kansas City side of the field for the first five minutes of the game.
The Hornets (8-2) took advantage of the one chance they did create with breakaway after a steal ending in the game’s first goal.
Maryville went back to commanding the possession and controlling the game. The Hounds finally saw their efforts rewarded with just under 10 minutes to go in the half.
Sophomore Kennedy Kurz took a shot after a strong run that North Kansas City keeper Mary Catherine Rechtien was forced to sprawl to save. She made the stop, but sophomore Katie Weiss collected the rebound and put it into the back of the net to tie the game.
“Kennedy went on the run and then I was just in the right place at the right time,” Weiss said.
The score remained 1-1 at halftime and into the second half as Maryville continued to control possession and every other aspect of the gam, but was unable to break through the physical North Kansas City defense.
“They were just really strong and fast,” Weiss said. “It was hard to get past them and the balls were going too fast on the turf. We couldn’t really get to it.”
Set plays were also lacking for Maryville as it appeared on three occasions that the Hornets would be called for a hand ball in the box which would have been a penalty kick for Maryville, but the violations weren’t seen.
North Kansas City got the go-ahead goal with 15:50 left in the game on another scramble.
The Spoofhounds attempted to climb back into the game and on one occasion, Kurz was injured on a play, but as play was allowed to continue, Maryville eventually stole the ball back and Weiss was driving past her defender on the edge of the box when play was whistled dead. The timing drew the ire of Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez and Spoofhound supporters.
The injury to Kurz may be the biggest negative to come from the game if the Hounds are without one of their most dangerous scorers for any stretch of time. The team is already playing without junior Arianne Skidmore.
Maryville kept creating chances for the rest of the game, but could not find the back of the net. Johnson was particularly dangerous, but the Hornets put more and more defensive attention on her as the game went on.
“Cleo is pretty good at soccer,” Tolson said with a laugh. “It probably took them only ten or 15 minutes to see that every time she touched the ball, she was creating stuff for us.”
The Spoofhounds will have a chance to rest up before their next contest when they travel to Atlantic, Iowa, on Tuesday.
“I definitely feel like it shows our real potential, and how fast and hard we can play, and what we can really do,” Johnson said of the performance despite the loss.