MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds are the No. 2 ranked team in Class 1 currently and that isn’t just because of the talent on the top of their roster. Coach Jesus Gonzalez has taken pride in cultivating the talent throughout the roster and was able to show that on Monday in a 4-0 win over Savannah.
The Spoofhounds sat out five of their 11 starters in the first half against Savannah, and in the second half, sat out five more with sophomore keeper Jaxson Staples being the only starter to play the entire game.
“It is great getting all these young guys minutes so they can get used to it and build up their skills in the middle of the season,” Staples said. “It is great that we can still take away wins by having these guys play.”
Sophomore Kason Teale got Maryville on the scoreboard first just over six minutes into the game. Teale used his speed to force a one-on-one with the keeper then got him to commit and guided a shot past him.
Teale was joined on the Spoofhound frontline by sophomore Ian Stephenson, who got his first start and was the only Hound other than Staples to play the whole game.
“It was a new experience,” Stephenson said. “I got to see how my team operated on the ball more and I figured out how to get more space in different positions. … I’m a little mad that I didn't score a goal.”
Stephenson was one of several Spoofhounds to get that first start and play a lot of varsity time.
“It has been really fun,” Stephenson said of the season so far. “I love this team so much. I love the Spoofhounds.”
After Teale’s first goal, the Spoofhound defense was the story of the first half as Staples had a new backline in front of him with Teagan Haer anchoring it in the first half and Boyd Gallaher anchoring it in the second half. Gabe Baldwin and Tucker Wilmes were two players who played well in their larger than usual roles.
“It is good having younger guys in there and being able to work with them too,” Staples said. “It is good to have either Teagan or Boyd in there to help them because I can’t be the only one leading them.”
In the second half, the Spoofhounds had an almost completely new lineup, and senior forward Jacob Ferris made up for lost time. He scored three goals in the second half.
“It just helps us be able to rest players some games and still know that we are going to win games because we are still going to be competitive,” Ferris said of the depth.
Ferris’ first goal came 11 minutes in and with the way the Hounds were defending, it all but sealed the game. Ferris added a header with 12 minutes left for the 3-0 lead.
The senior finished his hat trick with a goal with six minutes left.
“I feel like we are playing really good,” Ferris said. “I’m super excited for districts and all of that. I’m excited to see where we go. These next couple games are just going to get us more ready for that.”
The 4-0 win is the fourth clean sheet of the season for Staples.
“We are feeling good,” Staples said. “We are excited to see what we can do and it is good that we are getting all of our guys healthy.”
Maryville will have its final home game on Tuesday against Benton. On Thursday, Maryville will finish Midland Empire Conference play with a road trip to Lafayette. With a win over Lafayette, Maryville would go undefeated in the conference and win the outright MEC championship.