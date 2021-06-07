MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound upcoming sophomores Jacob Scott and Cailyn Auffert came away with Northwest Missouri Junior Tour victories on Monday at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
The event came just a day after three of the best golfers in Spoofhound history returned to put on a clinic for Maryville golfers. Matt VanCleave and Trent Twaddle returned from the 2000 state championship team along with 2016 graduate Hunter Hayes.
“It was cool to see how they go through their shots and how they play it,” Scott said.
The Spoofhounds put those lessons to good use on Monday with Auffert and Scott winning their divisions. Auffert shot an 87 to win the 14 and 15 year-old girls division.
Auffert said she was able to use what Twaddle, VanCleave and Hayes talked about the day before to help her round.
“They helped us with chipping and then we went to the driving range and they helped us each individually,” Auffert said.
After making state as a freshman, Auffert was happy to get back into competition.
“It definitely helps a lot,” Auffert said. “It helps you see what you can do and improves you for the season."
Fellow state-qualifier Lauren Jaster took third in that class with a 98.
“(Twaddle, Hayes and VanCleave) helped me the most with my drives,” Jaster said. “They helped me fix the way I was back-swinging and my stance with all my clubs. That helped me hit it straight and farther which helped me a lot today.”
Casey Phillips finished with a 101 to take fourth in the division and Alana Crawford was fifth in the division.
Maryville coach Brenda Ricks was very happy to see four girls from last year’s freshman class participating in the Junior Tour.
On the boys side of the tournament, upcoming sophomore Jacob Scott had the lowest score of anyone in the tournament. Scott’s 77 won the 14 and 15 year-old age group and would have won the 16, 17 and 18 year-old age group.
“I felt like I was playing a little bit better before today, but it’s tournament golf, not just going out and shooting 37s in two hours,” Scott said. “It was alright, but I felt like I blew the back.”
Scott shot a 37 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine.
Jacob’s twin brother Ethan Scott was tied for second in his age group with Brody Bird. Bird and he each shot a 79 and each would have won the 16-18 division as well.
“I think I played pretty well,” Ethan Scott said. “There is some stupid stuff that I did which if I look back on, I’d change it. But overall, I am pretty confident in how I did and hopefully I can do better next time.”
After playing 18 holes in the tournament, the Scott brothers went to work for the course and asked to keep their clubs at the course so they could hopefully go play some more after they finished working.
Other highlights from the day for Maryville included Colin Hoffman winning the 9-11 age boys division with a 36 on the Watson 9 course. His score would have also won the 12 and 13 year old division.
Brett Long was third in the 12 and 13 year-old boys division while Joe Snyders finished fourth.
The next Northwest Missouri Junior Tour event is June 21 in Cameron.
“It is helping me improve,” Jaster said. “And I feel like I’ll be more ready for the season.”
Northwest Missouri Junior Tour
June 7
At Mozingo Lake Recreation Park
Top-3 finishers
16-18 Boys — 1. Baker Fredal 82; 2. Stefan Loewe 87; 3. Carson Newlan 90. 16-18 Girls — Kelsea Kirwin 108; 2. Mollee Olszwaka 109; Josie King 110. 14-15 Boys — 1. Jacob Scott 77; 2. Ethan Scott 79; 2. Brody Bird 79. 14-15 Girls — 1. Cailyn Auffert 87; 2. Alex Barnett 90; 3. Lauren Jaster 98. 12-13 Boys — 1. Jack Donovan 39; 1. Alejandro Magana 39; 3. Brett Long 42. 12-13 Girls — 1. Lillie Carpenter 51; 2. Alayna Pargus 52. 9-11 Boys — 1. Colin Hoffman 36; 2. Drake Weaver 37; 3. Hank Judah 40; 3. AJ Warren 40. 9-11 Girls — 1. Addyson Weinrich 39; 2. Zaylin Vega 45; 3. Kindell Owen 49.