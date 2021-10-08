MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville head coach Bailey Cook couldn’t have asked for a better way to measure the growth of her volleyball team than a rematch of the season opener.
On August 30, Benton (7-8, 1-4 MEC) beat Maryville 3-1 and celebrated beating the defending state champions.
On Thursday, Maryville (7-10, 2-3 MEC) avenged that loss with a 3-1 win of their own in the match that counts for the Midland Empire Conference standings and celebrated afterwards as well — they celebrated how far they have come in just 38 days.
“The win is just that much more special because they got the best of us in the beginning of the season,” Maryville sophomore Ava Dumke said. “We didn’t think that should happen and we were like, ‘We are a better team than this — we’ve gotten so much better over the span of the season.’ We really thought we could do it.”
Flipping the script against Benton wasn’t easy in the first set with the Cardinals leading 23-19. But then junior Anastyn Pettlon stepped up to serve.
Pettlon got the Hounds rolling. Junior Rylee Vierthaler and Dumke had kills to trim the margin to 23-21.
Moments later, a Pettlon ace set the Pink Out crowd at the Hound Pound into a frenzy as she tied the set at 23-23. Two points later the Spoofhound team joined the frenzy with a 25-23 first set win.
“It was fun,” Pettlon said. “It was really nice to have my teammates always building me up through the whole thing and giving me the energy to be able to do that.”
The second set was another tight one throughout and Dumke gave the Hounds a 19-18 lead late, but the Cardinals were able to put together the final run for a 25-21 win to even the match.
Maryville’s leaders stepped up to big the third set and get momentum back in the Hounds’ favor. Pettlon opened the set serving and gave Maryville a 4-0 lead immediately.
Vierthaler was locked in for the front row and had four kills in the opening portions of the match as the Spoofhounds built a 9-3 lead.
“She was more focused on not making as many errors for herself,” Cook said of Vierthaler. “That doesn’t mean that she was trying to not hit as hard or be more cautious. She kept making her full swings, her full plays, and when she did make a mistake, she would just bounce right back. And that is what I want from her.”
When Vierthaler was shifted back to the back row, the Cardinals began to claw back into the match at 13-10, but Dumke stepped up for a big kill to shift momentum back and send the. Spoofhounds on a quick 5-1 run.
Dumke is in her first year of playing varsity and is second on the team in kills this season.
“It was really good last year because I got to watch the seniors,” Dumke said. “Obviously they're amazing, they're state champions. They're role models — those girls are amazing. I got to see them practice and see what they did and they taught me a lot.”
When Vierthaler got back to the front with Dumke, the Cardinals were out of options. Vierthaler had a block and a kill sandwiching an ace by Ella Everhart.
“When Rylee is in the front row, she is lethal,” Dumke said. “She is an amazing hitter, amazing blocker and she can do pretty much anything.”
Senior Grace Wright and freshman Addison Weldon each had kills as the Hounds put the finishing touches on a 25-16 win in the third set. It was Weldon’s first game back in the lineup after recovering from an injury.
“I love how Addi Weldon is always so aggressive,” Cook said. “She’ll go up and swing at the ball no matter what. She will hit a ball in the net and she will still swing just as hard on that next ball. Having her back in helps in that sense, where I know that no matter where the ball is, no matter what the points are on the scoreboard, she will go up and swing the crap out of the ball.”
It was another fast start for the Spoofhounds in the fourth set with a Weldon kill staking them to a 7-3 advantage.
Back-to-back kills by Vierthaler had the lead to 17-12, but Benton fought back. The Cardinals pulled even with the Hounds at 20-20 and had all the momentum.
Then Pettlon got back to the service line. Dumke hammered down a kill and Pettlon fired an ace to get Maryville back in front 23-20.
“We just had to keep our energy up — and we did so we came out with the win,” Pettlon said.
Benton was able to break Pettlon’s serve, but the relief was short-lived when Vierthaler got her final kill of the night and Maryville capped the night with a 25-21 win.
“It was really important for us to win this game,” Pettlon said.
The Spoofhounds and the Cardinals may not be done with each other as the Hounds head to St. Joseph on Saturday for Benton’s tournament. The Hounds’ next conference match is next Thursday when they also will celebrate Senior Night against Chillicothe.
“We are a growing team, and we are growing each game and getting better each game,” Cook said.