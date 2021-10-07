MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last season, the Maryville Spoofhounds traveled to Kansas City to take on a Lincoln College Prep team who was flying high in its most-hyped season in a long time with a roster that included SEC and Big 12 commitments.
This season, the matchup is in the Hound Pound and Lincoln Prep’s big names have gone on to Auburn, Iowa State and elsewhere, but the Blue Tigers may be a better football team this year. Their resume is certainly improved from the team that Maryville beat 49-10 last season.
“I just see what I see on film and they are a monster,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “They are a Godzilla of talent. Offensively, they are blowing people out. … They score at will.”
Last season’s Blue Tigers entered the game 4-1 and hadn’t been tested by any state-ranked opponents yet. This season, Lincoln Prep is coming off a 28-20 over perennial power Cardinal Ritter three weeks ago.
The headlines around Lincoln Prep last season mostly revolved around mountain of a quarterback Howard Brown, who is now a defensive tackle at Iowa State. This season’s team is built around its running game and has a pair of backs getting things done on the ground.
“It is not a fancy scheme,” Webb said. “It is a very physical style of play. They are going to run the ball at you. If you take that away, then they run outside of you.”
Against Cardinal Ritter, Lincoln Prep fell behind 20-0, but rallied with 28 unanswered points in the second half. Running back Jayden Suddduth (No. 25) was the catalyst for the comeback with 99 yards on 17 carries.
“He is a stud in the the open field and hard to tackle,” Webb said. “He is a different type of runner from the young man at Harrisonville (Jace Reynolds). They do different things with him. He is probably not as much of a shake and bake elusive type, but he is more of a speed and physical runner. He is just a really, really talented running back.”
Suddduth is part of a 1-2 punch in the Blue Tiger backfield along with John Price (No. 23) who also plays linebacker. Price ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns against Cameron in Week 2. He had 157 yards and a score against Van Horn in Week 4.
“They are physical up front,” Webb said.
Aside from the running backs, quarterback Zackary Shelby (No. 4) is also a dangerous runner. He was the team’s leading rusher with six carries for 113 yards and a touchdown against Benton in Week 1.
“They do a good job of doing what he is successful at which is using his legs and athleticism,” Webb said. “A lot of sprint-out passes, which that way gives him a run-pass option. If the throw is not there, he can just out-run people. … He can turn an 8-yard scramble into an 80-yard touchdown real quick.”
Shelby hasn’t been required to throw much this season, but when he does it is a good bet that he will be targeting Deaven Roberson (No. 1). In the Cardinal Ritter game, Roberson was a big-play machine with three catches for 105 yards.
After the 1-3 start to the season, the Spoofhounds have evened their record at 3-3. Now is the biggest test for the team since the game three weeks ago with St. Pius X. Lincoln Prep comes in as the No. 6 ranked team in Class 4.
After Lincoln Prep, Maryville will finish the regular season by hosting Savannah and Lafayette.
“We’ve got a great challenge ahead of us with our schedule to finish the regular season and set us up the best possible way we can for districts,” Webb said. “I like our schedule, it is a great challenge.”
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday night at the Hound Pound as Maryville will also be celebrating Homecoming.