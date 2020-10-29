CAMERON, Mo. — If you need advice on winning championships, Maryville has a few different voices you can listen to, but few better than the two-time national champion and Northwest Missouri State men's basketball coach Ben McCollum.
McCollum paid the Maryville volleyball team (17-2) a visit on Wednesday prior to the Spoofhounds district championship game on Thursday against Savannah (10-4) in Cameron.
“Really just to stay present and to earn each point as it comes — don't think too far in the future,” Maryville coach Miranda Mizera said on McCollum's message. “I think that is really important. And also to play with energy and heart.”
The advice worked as Maryville rolled through its Highway 71 rivals with a sweep (25-16, 25-22, 25-15). It is the Hounds' second-straight district championship after they lost in the title game the two years prior.
“That was another thing that Ben said, if you don't want to have a target on your back then don't play, don't be good, because that is the natural part of being good,” Mizera said. “I think that helped loosen them up a little bit.”
The first set was close early with the teams tied at 7-7. The Hounds took control of the set with a 6-0 run sparked by two kills each from Kelsey Scott and Morgan Stoecklein.
Savannah closed the margin back to 14-13, and its boisterous crowd began to get into the match. Maryville was not shook by the adversity though, and on a senior-laden squad, it was the sophomore class who had an answer.
Anastyn Pettlon had a kill followed by an ace. Savannah had another point to cut it to 16-14, but Rylee Vierthaler had her own kill and then a block.
“Rylee and Anastyn definitely stepped up,” Maryville senior Serena Sundell said. “I was very proud of them today. … They are learning the game every single time, so it is pretty cool to watch them grow.”
From there, Maryville had complete control, and Sundell put the finishing touches on the 25-16 win with four kills in the final six points.
Maryville had six different players record a kill in the opening set as Macy Loe was dishing out the assists.
“Everybody was really on with hitting, so that really helped.” Loe said. “I can count on anyone to put it down at this point.”
The second set was a much tighter set throughout with the match tied at 9-9, but Savannah going on a 5-0 run to open up a 14-9 lead. The lead was still 22-18 when Maryville was able to take back a point to get Sundell to serve.
In previous iterations of Spoofhound volleyball, Sundell serving and missing from the front row would limit the team's options. With this year's team — all the hitters at Loe's disposal and Sundell's ability to still be a threat from the back — the team is almost more dangerous in that rotation.
That proved to be the case on Thursday with a Scott block, a Sundell ace and a Stoecklein kill giving Maryville the lead back at 23-22. The Hounds capped the 7-0 run and 25-22 victory with another Stoecklein kill.
“We just took a pause, focused on what we needed to do, and we made it work,” Loe said.
The second set was Savannah's last gasp against the Hound attack which swept them in both matchups this season. Maryville went on a 13-5 run midway through the third set and took control of the set and the match.
The 25-15 third set sends the Spoofhounds on to sectionals where they lost to Pleasant Hill last season.
This season Maryville will draw Odessa (15-3) in the first round on Saturday at Notre Dame de Sion in Kansas City.
“This is just a check on the list for us,” Sundell said. “Our goal is to go to state so we have two games this Saturday that we want to take care of, and we definitely aren't finished yet.”
The Hounds and Bulldogs have three common opponents this season. Maryville beat Excelsior Springs 3-0 while Odessa beat them 3-1. Maryville lost 3-2 to Pleasant Hill while Odessa lost 3-0. Maryville beat Harrisonville 3-1 while Odessa lost to them 3-1.
If the Spoofhounds advance, they would play the winner of Pleasant Hill (21-7) and Notre Dame de Sion (6-19).