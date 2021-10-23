MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds did whatever they wanted on Friday night against Lafayette in a 37-6 victory.
And what the Spoofhounds (5-4, 5-1 MEC) wanted was to run the ball — a lot.
“I thought our O-line played really good,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said.
Despite playing without starting fullback Drew Spire, top running back Caden Stoecklein and his backup Adrian McGee, the Spoofhounds dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half with junior Cooper Loe and senior Tyler Siemer each rushing for over 100 yards in the first half.
Maryville fumbled its fifth play from scrimmage and turned the ball over, but the defense forced a quick 3-and-out from Lafayette (6-3, 4-2 MEC) and Maryville’s running game flexed its muscle.
“It felt good,” Maryville tackle Kort Watkins said. “I mean we struggled pretty early in the season with inside runs and we’ve all kind of come together as a team and just really focused on what we need to improve on.”
Siemer ran for five yards on the first snap of the second drive. Drew Burns went for four and then Loe went to work. Loe had the next five carries for 55 yards including a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
The offensive line was clearing the Irish defense out of the way and Maryville was able to keep it simple and feed its fullback with Loe.
“Yes, we had a few new backs, but it was still the same line,” Maryville senior guard Blake Casteel said. “We still had to execute and do our jobs.”
The defense forced another 3-and-out with senior Blake Casteel sacking Lafayette star quarterback Jaron Saunders and then Saunders throwing a pair of incompletions.
“I thought we did a really good job on defense of shutting them down,” Loe said.
This time it was Siemer’s turn to take over a drive. While Loe worked his way down the field with five carries for 55 yards the previous drive, Siemer took just one carry to go 56 for a touchdown.
“Cooper Loe had some really good inside runs,” Webb said. “Then all of a sudden, they take that away and that opens up a play for Tyler Siemer to hit it. … Being complementary like that, inside game, outside game, says a lot about our players, our coaches and the way we run our schemes.”
The first quarter ended with Maryville having a workman-like 13-0 lead without a single pass attempt.
Midway through the second quarter, Maryville went back to Loe and the junior had four-straight carries for 39 yards including a 17-yard touchdown.
“Overall, our offense did pretty well in the first half,” Loe said.
The passing game got involved on the next drive on a 2-play, 82-yard drive. Siemer ran for 23 yards on the first play and senior quarterback Connor Drake connected with sophomore Delton Davis for a 59-yard touchdown on the next snap.
That score put the halftime lead at 25-0 as the Hounds maintained their shutout.
“I just think our kids played really inspired football,” Webb said.
After a scoreless third-quarter, Drake picked up his second touchdown pass of the evening to open the fourth quarter with a 26-yard connection with sophomore Don Allen with 11:18 left in the game.
Sophomore Tucker Turner answered a late touchdown by the Irish with one of his own from four yards away.
Loe finished with 198 yards rushing with 171 of those coming in the first half. Siemer had 103 yards rushing in the opening half. Drake threw for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Casteel and Boston Hageman each had five tackles while Hageman had an interception.
Maryville now heads into a bye week looking to heal up before it opens Class 2, District 7 as the No. 1 seed. According to district points, the Spoofhounds will face the winner of Trenton and Brookfield in two weeks at the Hound Pound.