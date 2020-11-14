RICHMOND, Mo. — It has been a long and strange year as Maryville has waited to take back its place atop the district.
After seven straight district championships for the Spoofhounds, Lathrop knocked Maryville from its perch last season with a 29-28 loss in Maryville.
“The message was two points — the power of two points,” Maryville senior Caleb Kreizinger said on what coach Matt Webb told the team before the game. “Last year, we lost and if we had those two points, that 's it. His message was the power of two points, but we got a couple more than two points with that dub.”
On Friday, Maryville got its redemption with a 46-14 rout on the road in Richmond.
“From last year losing the district championship at home, it was kind of a revenge year,” Maryville senior Trey Houchin said. “So coming out here and getting the dub felt better than ever.”
From the game's opening drive, the line of scrimmage belonged to the Spoofhounds. Maryville opened the game with a 10-play drive, all runs, to move right down the field. Senior fullback Trey Houchin capped the drive with a 18-yard run right down the middle of the Spartan defense.
“Playoff football: you have to run the football and you have to stop the run,” Webb said.
After the defense forced a Richmond punt, the offense picked up right where it left off again. Again, gaining all its yards on the the ground, Maryville went 80 yards, and Houchin capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown this time.
“(Offensive coordinator Matt) Houchin says all the time, if we get the run game open, that is when the pass game opens up,” Kreizinger said. “To see us running the ball like that, is just great.”
The only struggle Maryville seemed to be having was scoring points after touchdowns. A missed extra point and a failed 2-point try allowed Richmond to pull within 12-8 on the next drive when star quarterback Keyshaun Elliott ran in a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
Maryville's offense didn't slow down though and Connor Drake's first completed pass of the night went for a 36-yard touchdown as Kreizinger made a defender miss and sprinted down the sideline for six points and a 18-8 lead.
“He is just a kid who has come a long way,” Webb said of Drake. “I am really proud of him. He is our quarterback. Our kids are behind him.”
The Spoofhound kickoff team pinned Richmond at its own 6-yard line to begin the next drive. After a 3-and-out and poor punt, Connor Weiss needed just one play to go 30 yards and extend the lead to 24-8 with 8:11 left in the second quarter.
Elliott accounted for every positive yard on the next drive as he drove Richmond 84 yards for a score to draw within 24-14. That was as close as the Spartans would get though.
“He is dynamic,” Webb said of Elliott. “That kid can play.”
A stellar punt by Weiss pinned Richmond inside its 10-yard line. Rather than punt it deep in their own territory again, the Spartans had Elliott ran out the back of the end zone for a safety. The two points made the halftime lead 26-14 for Maryville.
The second half was even more lop-sided than the first as the Spoofhounds defense put the clamps on Elliott, and with him, the entire Spartan offense.
“Stopping him was pretty much stopping their whole offense,” Houchin said of Elliott. “As soon as we stopped him, they couldn't do much.”
Midway through the third quarter, Houchin picked up his third touchdown of the day with a 4-yard carry. Kade Wilmes and Drew Spire added touchdown runs as Maryville pulled its starting backfield midway through the third quarter.
Weiss finished with 173 yards on 17 carries while Houchin had three touchdowns with 82 yards on 13 carries.
“It feels great,” Weiss said. “We weren't able to win that district last year, so it feels great just to come back, win districts and be back on top.”
The Spoofhounds will be on the road again next week as they travel to face Summit Christian Academy in the state quarterfinals next Saturday. Summit Christian advanced to the quarterfinals after Odessa had to forfeit the Class 3 District 7 championship game due to COVID-19.