PLATTE CITY, Mo. – Maryville, West Nodaway and Platte Valley combined for seven top-five finishes in the Missouri District 8 meet on Saturday morning. Maryville and West Nodaway each finished first as boys teams and Platte Valley’s Andrea Riley finished seventh in the girls’ race to secure a spot at state next Saturday.
“I’m just so happy,” Riley said. “This has been my goal all year after finishing 16th last year. I’m not sure what this week will be like because we haven’t looked that far ahead, but it’ll probably just be training as usual before leaving from school on Friday.”
The Spoofhounds were once again dominant in their performance. Maryville swept the top three in conference and responded with the same results Saturday morning.
Senior Garrett Dumke finished first in the race with a time of 17:16.4. Dumke finished 33 seconds ahead of the second-place runner, his teammate Jag Galapin.
“The stakes were a lot higher with it being districts and everything, but I tried to go out and treat it like any other race,” Dumke said. “Going in, I’m just really pushing myself and trying for that top spot every time.”
Galapin finished second in the race with a time of 17:49.4. Galapin predicted that the Spoofhounds would dominate after the conference meet and was happy with the way him and his team performed in districts.
“It feels really great,” Galapin said. “I was really amazed at how well our team did today. I was expecting to finish one-two-three-four, but it was the first time doing this course and I’m really happy with the way we performed.”
Cale Sterling finished third with a time of 18:12.2 and Connor Blackford finished fifth with a time of 18:32.9. The success this season has Maryville coach Rodney Bade believing that his team can repeat or improve on last year’s performance.
“I think finishing in the top-8 would be a success,” Bade said. “Even going to five classes, Class 3 still has a lot of quality schools in it. That’s kind of what we went for last year, and we got sixth, and they weren’t satisfied, but walked away happy.
“Top-25, that’s the goal of the top three. Garrett’s individual goal is top five and a school record. Jag and Cale’s goal is to be all-state and top 25.”
West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay finished first in the Class 1 race with a time of 17:16.8. While Blay was happy to win districts, the senior’s main focus is finishing first next weekend.
“I’m going to do everything in my power and give everything I’ve got to win,” Tyler Blay said. “I’m going to leave with a state championship.”
The Rockets’ Duke Ingraham missed out on second place by half a second with Mound City’s Lane Zembles passing Ingraham just before the finish line. Freshman Riley Blay finished fifth in the race with a time of 18:53.5.
The fourth runner to claim a spot in the state race was senior Preston Bateman who finished 10th with a time of 20:04.7. The Rockets’ hope is to finish in the top five next Saturday.
“We’re projected to finish fourth, so the objective is to finish in the top five,” West Nodaway coach Bill Blay said. “But I’d be happy to finish fourth.”
West Nodaway and Platte Valley will get six days to rest before competing next Saturday. Maryville will have less time to recover as their race will take place on Thursday.
“We’re getting two less days, which kind of sucks,” Galapin said. “Today’s meet was just like a crazy workout, so I think we’ll have enough time to rest before state.”