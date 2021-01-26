CAMERON, Mo. — Nobody around the Spoofhound basketball program was happy with their performance against Savannah last Friday night, and the Hounds were eager to move on with Tuesday's Cameron Tournament opener against Chillicothe.
The Hounds bounced back by returning to their tough defensive style of play. Maryville (7-5) wore down Chillicothe (7-4) in a 51-42 victory.
“It was much, much better than Savannah,” Maryville senior Caleb Kreizinger said. “Nobody would have wanted to come out and play the game we played against Savannah again.”
Holding the Hornets to 42 points didn't seem like a possibility early on in the game as Chillicothe sophomores Griff Bonderer and Wyatt Brandsgaard each started the game red-hot from 3-point range. The duo combined for five 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 15-9 lead.
“Ball pressure was a big thing we focused on,” Kreizinger said. “We had to stay up because obviously they were hitting threes at the beginning, and we couldn't do anything. Halftime, we made the adjustment to play up on them and make their threes stop falling.”
Maryville's own dynamic pair of sophomores answered back with Caden Stoecklein ending the first quarter with a 3-pointer and Keaton Stone opening the second quarter with one of his own to tie the game at 15-15.
Brandsgaard answered with a bucket, but Stone gave the Spoofhounds their first lead with another 3-ball.
“The whole team was hitting threes, and to have that luxury, it felt nice,” Stone said.
Brandsgaard retook the lead, and Stone went to the bench with two fouls, but his replacement quickly gave Maryville back the lead — for good.
Spoofhound sixth-man Spencer Willnerd made his presence felt after senior Marc Gustafson hit a free throw to tie the game at 19-19, but missed the second. Willnerd grabbed the offensive rebound though and put it back for the lead.
“I try to do my role to the best of my ability,” Willnerd said. “If they get a foul (Gustafson and Stone), I can usually go in and hold my own. It is a good feeling to know that our backups are worthy to be playing with the guys out there.”
Senior sharp-shooter Trey Houchin was the next to get going with a 3-pointer with 14 seconds to go up by five points. Chillicothe beat the buzzer with a layup, but Houchin opened the third quarter with another 3-pointer.
After Brandsgaard scored again, Stoecklein got back into the offensive attack with another 3-pointer and gave Maryville its biggest lead to that point at 30-23.
Chillicothe cut the margin to 30-27, but Kreizinger connected from 3-point land and Gustafson scored on the interior to push the margin to eight.
The Hornets clawed back to with one point in the fourth quarter at 41-40, but Kreizinger — normally the team's defensive specialist — served as the closer. The senior scored on a drive for 43-40 lead.
Then after Chillicothe senior Hayden Simmer answered with a basket, Kreizinger took advantage of the Hornets' fear of his drive and pulled up for a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 1:57 left to push the margin back to four points.
“It is the shot I need to shoot,” Kreizinger said. “Because I know I can hit those, but my confidence hasn't been there from behind the 3-point line this year. It was nice to come out and hit a few this game.”
Chillicothe missed on the next possession and with both teams having committed just two fouls in the half, the Hornets went to work fouling to force Maryville to the foul line. Eventually they fouled Stoecklein for the seventh team foul.
The Maryville sophomore missed the front-end of the 1-and-1 with 1:18 left, but Gustafson grabbed the rebound and immediately put it back for a 48-42 lead.
With Maryville also having fouls to give, Matt Stoecklein told his players to play aggressive defense and try to seal the win on that end. It paid off with Kreizinger diving on the floor for a steal and throwing it ahead to Caden Stoecklein for a layup.
“Stoeck' (Matt Stoecklein) told us to pressure, go for the ball, foul if you have to, but don't foul shooters,” Kreizinger said. “That was good coaching. He told us what we needed to do, and we accomplished it.”
Stone finished the game with a steal of his own and a free throw for the final 51-42 margin of victory.
Stone and Kreizinger each finished with 12 points, while Caden Stoecklein added 10. Gustafson had seven while Houchin had six, and Willnerd had four.
While Matt Stoecklein was happy with the big offense night from Kreizinger, he credited his rebounding with setting a tone for Maryville.
“Oh my gosh, did he crash,” Matt Stoecklein said. “He is such a good leaper. His offensive rebounds — we go so many more possessions than we would have if he hadn't been out there.”
Brandsgaard led all scorers with 17 points while Simmer and and Bonderer each had nine. After Bonderer had a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers Caden Stoecklein took him out of the game with his pressure defense.
“We knew he could shoot,” Matt Stoecklein said. “So we just said, 'Caden, don't switch. Just stay on him and go over all ball-screens and all hand-offs, and just stay in his face.' He did a much better job of that in the second half.”
Maryville now advances to the semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Spoofhounds will face top-seeded Battle (9-5), who defeated Northeast (Kansas City) 76-48 on Tuesday.