MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds went into the halftime intermission confident despite a 1-0 deficit against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (Iowa) on Friday night in the Hound Pound.
“It was just to keep playing the way we were playing,” Maryville junior Cleo Johnson said of the halftime message. “We had most of the possession that whole time and we were doing so well. We just needed that final shot.”
That confidence was rewarded in the second half with three unanswered goals. Maryville (13-3) defeated Thomas Jefferson (5-6), 3-1.
“At half, we were just really positive,” Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said. “We just told them, ‘Man, you guys are playing really, really well. The goals are going to come eventually.’ And they did.”
After controlling the possessessioq for nearly the entire first half without being able to field the back of the net, Maryville sophomore Kennedy Kurz made a big run towards the goal and looked to be set up to even the game herself. The Yellow Jackets ended her opportunity with a handball, which gave the Hounds a penalty kick.
Johnson lined up confident for the kick with her gameplan in mind. She tucked the ball past the keeper to even the score at 1-1 just five minutes into the second half.
Maryville kept the pressure up and another handball gave Maryville and Johnson another penalty kick. Johnson took her time over the ball and fired a low shot to the left of the keeper. The Yellow Jacket keeper was able to sprawl and stop the shot.
“I knew that I had the first one,” Johnson said. “… The second one, I just didn’t know where I wanted to go, so I was just nervous.”
Maryville’s possession and pressure was rewarded again with 16 minutes left to play. Junior Arianne Skidmore scored off a scramble in the front of the net to give the Hounds their first lead.
“It was such a relief,” Skidmore said. “The entire game, they only had one shot and that was the goal that went in. If we just kept playing our game which we did, and had those passes on the ground, and just did what we needed to do, then we were going to win.”
Skidmore was injured to begin the season, but her addition to the lineup has strengthened the team in their push towards the postseason.
“It was very, very nice having ‘Skid’ back, for sure,” Tolson said. “We can definitely tell whenever we don’t have her. It is a lot easier for Cleo, Kennedy and Halle (Buck) when they’ve got her as an option.”
Thomas Jefferson had its best chance of the second half with 10 minutes to play and what appeared to be a break-away run, but Maryville keeper Abby Swink made an aggressive play to come meet the attacking player and slid for the save.
“On those, I just have to judge on how fast the forward is,” Swink said. “That one, I felt like I could beat her, so I just ran out and basically kicked it as far as I could. There isn’t a lot of science to it.”
Buck put the game away with just over four minutes remaining to score the third goal of the game for Maryville.
“I think our passing around and keeping the ball tired them out so much,” Johnson said. “They were just chasing the ball.”
Swink provided the final highlight of the match with a leaping catch to make one last save with 24 seconds left. The first-year player, who’s freshman season was wiped out last year, says her confidence has only grown as the season has gone.
“I’m a lot more comfortable,” Swink said. “It feels more like I know what I am doing. At the beginning of the season, it was just like I was just guessing what to do and experimenting how far I should come out in the box if a ball comes back to me. Now, I’ve created a lot of trust with my defense, so they can pass back and I’m really comfortable with it.”
Swink has 10 shutouts this year, but credits the Spoofhound team defense with a lot of the success — particularly their communication.
“A lot of the sophomores like me, we felt like freshmen because we never got to play last year and a lot of the upperclassmen didn’t know us,” Swink said. “Honestly though, we do bonfires on the weekends, we go over to people’s houses, and we just hang out — so we create that bond. There isn’t really a clique in our team, we are all just best friends. So whenever you have that best friend built in with that defense, that trust comes even quicker.”
The Spoofhounds also received more good news on Friday. The Class 2, District 8 bracket was released with the Hounds as the top seed in the 7-team bracket. After a bye, the Spoofhounds will play the semifinals on Tuesday, May 18, in Chillicothe. The finals are Thursday, May 20, in Chillicothe.
The Hounds have two more regular-season games with a trip to Savannah on Tuesday and the home finale on Friday against Chillicothe.
“It is all really coming together,” Swink said. “That just has to do with trust. We are all playing as a team and playing as one unit.”