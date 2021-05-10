ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhounds knew going into the Class 3, District 4 Tournament knowing that the 18 state spots would be hotly contested between the 16 teams in attendance.
“This is a tough district with Barstow, Kirksville and, oh my, LeBlond,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “LeBlond on top and then you’ve got Kirksville and Barstow. Then you’ve got private schools like St. Pius.”
Going into Monday at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph, Bishop LeBlond was a virtual guarantee to claim five of those 18 state berths and the Eagles did just that on the way to the team district championship which they won by 48 strokes over Kirksville.
LeBlond’s Jeffrey Johnston was the individual champion with a 1-under 71.
“It is definitely an advantage,” Maryville junior Trevin Cunningham said of facing tough competition like LeBlond all year. “Knowing that my best can keep up with them and knowing that I can keep up with the, maybe, best golfers in the state — by a lot.”
That left 13 spots at state for 15 teams to battle for. Maryville was the only other team to claim more than two of them with Ethan Scott, Cunningham and Jacob Scott earning the trip to next week’s Class 3 State Championships in Farmington.
“They’ve worked hard,” Ricks said. “They work very hard. I took a picture again after they came in and they were on the putting green again.”
While the 12-hour round trip to Farmington is a long trip, the Spoofhounds are excited for the chance to experience a new course and the state tournament.
“It is going to be fun learning the best shots to take, where to lay up and how to play the course,” Ethan Scott said. “It is going to be fun, but it is also going to be challenging. … I’ve never been there before, so it is going to be a big learning experience.”
For Cunningham, the trip represents back-to-back state appearances. The junior made state as a freshman, but is looking forward to being back after last season was canceled.
“It is exciting,” Cunningham said. “I’ve come a long way since freshman year and I feel like I can go out and play some pretty solid golf and hopefully do pretty well at state."
Cunningham got off to a slow start on the front nine with a 45, but recovered on the back nine with a 40 to finish in a tie for 11th overall.
“Trevin had a rough start and then he just pulled it out, just persevered and struck through,” Ricks said. “And that is what you like to see.”
The best round of the day from a Spoofhound came from No. 3 golfer Ethan Scott, who started on the back nine and posted a 39, which he followed up with a 42 on the front for an 81 and a tie for seventh.
Ethan Scott says that he came into the day simply trying to find a way into state, but was very happy with his top-10 finish.
“I’m really happy to do it,” Ethan Scott said. “I didn’t really expect for me to make it to state I guess. I thought there would be better scores. I didn’t play my best golf today. I know that I could have shot a little bit lower, but I’m happy with it and happy I’m going to state.”
While Ethan Scott was securely into the field, his twin brother Jacob Scott had a long wait in the clubhouse while the scores came in to see if he was going to be able to make the trip to Farmington.
Jacob Scott shot a 45 on the front nine and a 42 on the back for an 87 overall. As the first few scores began to be posted, it became clear rather quickly that the cut would be right around there. All the freshman could do is wait.
Ricks was hoping to get three golfers into state regardless, but really didn’t want one of the Scott twins to go and the other to miss it.
“You just don’t want to take one without the other, especially as freshmen,” Ricks said. “I’m very pleased.”
When all the scores were tallied, Jacob Scott’s ticket was secured with a 17th-place finish and the cut landed at 88.
“I’m relieved, but I’m not really happy with how well I played,” Jacob Scott said. “I’m pretty bummed by that.”
For sophomore Marcus Henggeler and freshman Chase Dew, districts wrapped up promising first seasons as Spoofhound golfers. Henggeler finished with a 111 while Dew had a 123.
“I wanted them to have a good experience and I think they had a good experience,” Ricks said. “… The Barstow coach, he was talking to me, he was saying (Henggeler) has got a nice swing. So he can see the potential. I heard one of the others talking about Chase too and saying he has a nice swing — he’s just got to get it consistent.”
State golf will be next Monday and Tuesday at the Crown Pointe Golf Course in Farmington. Tee times have yet to be released.
“It is exciting because I’ve heard pretty good things about the course down there,” Cunningham said. “I’m excited to see what it is like.”